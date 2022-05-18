ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Watch: Attorney Alexis Gardner Talks About The Oklahoma Court System

By News On 6
News On 6
 3 days ago

Would you know what to do if you get a ticket and you have...

www.newson6.com

okcfox.com

State budget bill passes through the Oklahoma legislature

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The state legislature's one required constitutional task is completed. The Oklahoma House and Senate passed the budget for the next fiscal year. All session the topic of transparency has surrounded the budget process. As expected, the budget passed both chambers on party lines. Whether it...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
#Court System#Court Case#You Know What To Do
KXII.com

Choctaw Nation responds to Gov. Stitt abortion comments

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Choctaw Nation is responding after Oklahoma Governor Stitt claimed the tribes might not comply with the state’s new abortion laws. Choctaw Nation Chief Medical Officer Jason Hill said the medical services provided by the tribe are not affected by Oklahoma’s new abortion law because the tribes are federally funded, which means they are prohibited from performing abortions.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KFOR

Flashpoint team tackles ongoing Swadley’s investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma House committee that is investigating the controversial contract between Swadley’s and the Oklahoma Department of Tourism had its first meeting last week. However, they weren’t happy with one no-show. Also, the Flashpoint team discusses whether protesters should be allowed outside of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Awesome 92.3

Warrensburg Was Better Than Oklahoma in 1909 and Still Is

In 1909 the father of Dale Carnegie, the guy who wrote "How to Win Friends and Influence People," sold his farm near Warrensburg and went on a prospecting tour of Oklahoma. He decided Warrensburg was better, which is still true today if you ask me. According to an article from...
KOCO

Oklahoma upcoming budget addresses funding for DHS waitlist

OKLAHOMA CITY — The upcoming budget for Oklahoma addresses the funding for the Department of Human Services waitlist. Earlier this year, KOCO 5 brought you a story that uncovered a wait time of more than a decade for Oklahomans with disabilities to get help from the DHS. Now, money...
OKLAHOMA STATE

