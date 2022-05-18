Watch: Attorney Alexis Gardner Talks About The Oklahoma Court System

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The state legislature's one required constitutional task is completed. The Oklahoma House and Senate passed the budget for the next fiscal year. All session the topic of transparency has surrounded the budget process. As expected, the budget passed both chambers on party lines. Whether it...
OKLAHOMA CITY — ACLU Oklahoma is preparing to file a lawsuit over the state’s latest abortion ban, which prohibits abortion after fertilization and uses civil lawsuits for enforcement. The ACLU says a legal fight is coming. The organization has already filed a lawsuit over a similar law that...
A bill regulating what school bathroom Oklahoma students use now heads to the Governor’s desk. Lawmakers’ discussing mental health, privacy and Title IX violations for hours Thursday. Ultimately, the measure passed in both the House and the Senate. “Do you have any instances of a rape, sexual assault...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Senate chamber burst into applause Friday after the unanimous final passage of a bill eliminating the state’s 13-year waiting list for developmental disability services. News 4 has been reporting on this important issue for months. The waiting list for these services has...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — In a letter sent this week, 22 Oklahoma House Republicans are asking the Governor and Attorney General to “work on securing the immediate release of baby formula being held at the Nation’s Southern border and to stop further shipments.”. The letter also states,...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Senate Bill 1337 has passed Oklahoma’s House and Senate – if signed by Gov. Stitt, private healthcare providers will be awarded contracts to manage Medicaid for patients in the Sooner State. The bill passed the Senate Thursday, May 19, and the House the...
The bills are beginning to stack up on Gov. Kevin Stitt's desk as the regular legislative session winds down. One of them includes the nearly $10 billion state budget, which is the largest in state history. The budget, which began the week as a giant question mark, includes $75 payments...
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Choctaw Nation is responding after Oklahoma Governor Stitt claimed the tribes might not comply with the state’s new abortion laws. Choctaw Nation Chief Medical Officer Jason Hill said the medical services provided by the tribe are not affected by Oklahoma’s new abortion law because the tribes are federally funded, which means they are prohibited from performing abortions.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Generations of Native Americans have mourned the loss of missing or murdered loved ones. Their calls for justice have generated nationwide attention. In Oklahoma, a law signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt is meant to address the crisis and help bring answers to families. “She was just...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Students in Oklahoma will now be required to learn more about the horrors of the Holocaust. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 1671 into law. The bill requires Oklahoma public school students in grades six through 12 to learn about the Holocaust. The measure received overwhelming...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma House committee that is investigating the controversial contract between Swadley’s and the Oklahoma Department of Tourism had its first meeting last week. However, they weren’t happy with one no-show. Also, the Flashpoint team discusses whether protesters should be allowed outside of...
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new Oklahoma law will let firefighters legally drive patients to the emergency room. Senate Bill 1515 was created after an Oklahoma City firefighter was disciplined for transporting a 3-year-old burn victim to the ER after waiting 20 minutes for an ambulance. Under current law, he...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Senate passed a bill that would direct millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds toward addressing the state's nursing shortage, which worsened amid the pandemic.
In 1909 the father of Dale Carnegie, the guy who wrote "How to Win Friends and Influence People," sold his farm near Warrensburg and went on a prospecting tour of Oklahoma. He decided Warrensburg was better, which is still true today if you ask me. According to an article from...
OKLAHOMA CITY — The upcoming budget for Oklahoma addresses the funding for the Department of Human Services waitlist. Earlier this year, KOCO 5 brought you a story that uncovered a wait time of more than a decade for Oklahomans with disabilities to get help from the DHS. Now, money...
