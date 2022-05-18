Watch: Attorney Alexis Gardner Talks About The Oklahoma Court System

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Choctaw Nation is responding after Oklahoma Governor Stitt claimed the tribes might not comply with the state’s new abortion laws. Choctaw Nation Chief Medical Officer Jason Hill said the medical services provided by the tribe are not affected by Oklahoma’s new abortion law because the tribes are federally funded, which means they are prohibited from performing abortions.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO