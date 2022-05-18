Lake Como welcome sign vandalized

LAKE COMO — Lake Como’s welcome sign located at the lake on the corner of North Boulevard and Main Street was vandalized this past weekend on Friday night, May 13 said Mayor Kevin Higgins.

“ I am not an expert but it looks like this was much more destructive than last time. I feel like it was intentionally destroyed as compared to some random act of violence,” stated Mayor Higgins.

On July 4 of last year, the mayor explained how the sign was also damaged, being broken into two pieces.

“The first time it was destroyed was on July 4th 2021. Last year it looked like someone ran through the sign, which broke it into two pieces. This year the sign was broken into five or six pieces.”

Councilman Andrew Huisman said he spoke to Police Chief Tina Scott and it is still currently under investigation with a police report filed.

“It is unfortunate and terrible that someone would vandalize the sign, I talked to Police Chief Scott and they are in the process of replacing the sign,” said Councilman Huisman.

Council members and Mayor Higgins urge individuals to contact the Belmar police department at 732-681-1700, with any information regarding the investigation.

