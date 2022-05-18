ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Como, NJ

Lake Como welcome sign vandalized

By Sofia Iannuzzo
Star News Group
Star News Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qlbvv_0fiHGW6D00

LAKE COMO — Lake Como’s welcome sign located at the lake on the corner of North Boulevard and Main Street was vandalized this past weekend on Friday night, May 13 said Mayor Kevin Higgins.

“ I am not an expert but it looks like this was much more destructive than last time. I feel like it was intentionally destroyed as compared to some random act of violence,” stated Mayor Higgins.

On July 4 of last year, the mayor explained how the sign was also damaged, being broken into two pieces.

“The first time it was destroyed was on July 4th 2021. Last year it looked like someone ran through the sign, which broke it into two pieces. This year the sign was broken into five or six pieces.”

Councilman Andrew Huisman said he spoke to Police Chief Tina Scott and it is still currently under investigation with a police report filed.

“It is unfortunate and terrible that someone would vandalize the sign, I talked to Police Chief Scott and they are in the process of replacing the sign,” said Councilman Huisman.

Council members and Mayor Higgins urge individuals to contact the Belmar police department at 732-681-1700, with any information regarding the investigation.

thesandpaper.net

Police Increase Presence on Accident-Prone Roads

With the unofficial start of summer a little more than a week away, all roads, so it seems, lead to the Long Beach Island region and other coastal communities in Ocean County. The result isn’t just more traffic, but more concern for distracted and impaired drivers along some of the most heavily traveled arteries to the shore.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

At least 1 killed in crash on Route 24 in Summit, New Jersey

SUMMIT, N.J. -- At least one person was killed in a crash on Route 24 in Summit on Thursday.Police said around 2:30 p.m. that there was a serious accident in the eastbound lanes near Hobart Avenue. As a result, the eastbound lanes were shut down.As CBS2's Dan Rice reports, there were at least six vehicles, including a semi-truck, involved.Chopper 2 was over the scene Thursday afternoon.The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.New Jersey State Police reported several critical injuries. At least one person has died.Further details are not available at this time.Stay with CBSNewYork.com, CBS2 News and CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.
SUMMIT, NJ
roi-nj.com

Chef David Burke buys legendary 85-year-old Bayshore bakery

Dixie Lee Bakery in Keansburg was already famous for its classic pastries, Black & White cookies, cakes for all occasions and breads, and now it’s gained a new celebrity status. Chef David Burke announced on Thursday that he is the new owner of the Bayshore’s legendary 85-year-old bakery.
KEANSBURG, NJ
