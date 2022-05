Local elected officials and members of the Syracuse Community gathered at Syracuse City Hall on Thursday to call on the State Legislature and the Governor to support the electrification of all new buildings. It was a part of the “Electrify! Day of Action on May 19th that occurred in seven cities including Rochester, Ithaca, Binghamton and New York City. The groups say all electrification buildings would reduce the use of fossil fuels and make energy more affordable. Senator Rachel May is a co-sponsor of the Renewable Heat Now bill package in the State Legislature. She says it adopts a plan to transition away from gas to geothermal utilities while keeping electrical costs low for property owners. You can also find out more here about #RenewableHeatNow.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO