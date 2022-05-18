ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russ Parr Morning Show’s Daily Horrorscope For May 18th, 2022

By The Russ Parr Show
 3 days ago

Source: Reach Media / Reach Media

It’s time for another reading of the “ Daily Horrorscope ,” where Alfredas keeps it real by telling every astrological sign the harsh truth about themselves for today’s date of May 18th, 2022.

Get the cliff notes below:

Aries: If your new man judges you by the looks of your last man. That relationship wasn’t going to last anyway.

Taurus: Why are you at Dunkin Donuts? Holding up the line… Asking how many calories are in every donut?

Gemini: You wanted to be reelected and you hate gays. But your home movies tell a different story.

Cancer: Your eyelashes may be too long. If they look like sun visors.

Leo, why do people in the neighborhood call your drunk uncle over when things need to be fixed.

Virgo: You are wrong for noticing everything wrong with anybody else and everybody else. However, you never notice anything about yourself

Libra: our man may be slow if he thought streaming had something to do with peeing in a toilet.

Scorpio: Why did the DoorDash driver ask you for an additional tip because he ain’t enough of your fries out the bag?

Sagittarius. Why do all dudes with dreads look alike?

Capricorn: You don’t drink. You don’t smoke. And you still think Lil Wayne is fine. Maybe you should drink.

Aquarius: It is not sexy sending the new girl a picture of yourself in a bubble bath.

Pisces: Why your new man just say he has to go poopy. I gotta go poop.

MindBodyGreen

May 2022 Monthly Horoscope: Eclipse Season + Jupiter Enters Aries

Mayday! There's so much going on in the stars this month, from eclipses to Mercury retrograde to a Jupiter sign change. We'll all want to race forward into a new chapter, but ride the brake a little. A lot more is going to be revealed this month, especially under the mid-May full blood moon and lunar eclipse. April's grand finale served us a Taurus solar eclipse (April 30), which shook us all out of our comfort zones. We enter the month in the wake of that unsettled energy.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Your May 16 Weekly Horoscope Is Here To Prepare You For Gemini Season

You can finally breathe a sigh of relief, because the May 2022 “Super Flower Blood Moon” total lunar eclipse in Scorpio has come and gone, marking the end of eclipse season until October. Now that eclipse season is over, the rest of May’s astrology won’t be nearly as intense, and things are finally starting to move forward in a much more lighthearted, adaptable way. With most of the big astrological events of this month in the rearview, your May 16, 2022 horoscope is here to prepare you for Gemini season, offer some Mercury retrograde insight, and much more.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
StyleCaster

Virgo—Your May Horoscope Urges You To Watch Your Words

Click here to read the full article. Release your sails and take a deep breath of fresh air, because this month is bound to be an adventure! Your Virgo May 2022 horoscope has all the details on where you might go and what you might see, because on May 5, the sun will join forces with Uranus in Taurus, bringing you experiences that show you a brand new perspective. Remember—having faith in something means believing it without doubt; without the pessimism that brings your energy down. As you experiment with a new lifestyle, you may find that it leads to uncomfortable...
LIFESTYLE
Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of May 14, 2022. “Every successful person I know starts before they feel ready,” declared life coach Marie Forleo. Author Ivan Turgenev wrote, “If we wait for the moment when everything, absolutely everything, is ready, we shall never begin.” Here’s what educator Supriya Mehra says: “There’s never a perfect moment to start, and the more we see the beauty in ‘starting small,’ the more we empower ourselves to get started at all.” I hope that in providing you with these observations, Taurus, I have convinced you to dive in now. Here’s one more quote, from businesswoman Betsy Rowbottom: “There’s never a perfect moment to take a big risk.”
LIFESTYLE
Family Proof

What’s the Best Zodiac Sign and Why?

A zodiac sign is like a comprehensive inspection of one’s character. And while you may be familiar with the characteristics of your zodiac sign, have you ever considered how it compares to the other 11? Are you among the best or worst zodiac signs? It prompts the question, “What is the best zodiac sign?”
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Being Hit By Mercury Retrograde The Hardest

Just when you think you’ve got all your ducks in a row and all your problems squared away, Mercury retrograde shows up to stir the pot. When it comes to astrology, there’s always an inconvenience waiting for you just around the corner, and nothing exemplifies that better than when Mercury — planet of communication and cognitive function — begins moving backward through the zodiac rather than forward. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by Mercury retrograde spring 2022 the most — Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio, and Sagittarius — then you *might* want to prepare for some technical difficulties in the near future.
LIFESTYLE
