ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police hunt for missing girl,12, who went missing from her home in Stockton

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Police have made an urgent appeal for information to trace a 12-year-old missing from home.

Georgia Turley, from Stockton was last seen around 9:30pm on Tuesday, May 17, heading towards the Norton area from Durham Road bypass.

She is described as a white, around 4ft 10ins tall, with red, shoulder-length wavy hair. She was last seen wearing a grey top with ‘Pretty Little Thing’ written on it, black leggings, white trainers and a black hooded jacket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dCNbb_0fiHFAtG00
Georgia Turley, pictured, was last seen in the Norton area of Stockton at 9.30pm yesterday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sQRmU_0fiHFAtG00
She was last spotted on the Durham road in Stockton. Anyone with information is asked to call the police urgently 

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said Georgia usually wears glasses for school but it is not known whether she currently has these with her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police urgently on 101, quoting incident number 083621.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Daily Mail

Chilling moment killer Cody Ackland calmly strolls into a Plymouth police station to confess to the brutal murder of 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne-McLeod

This is the moment Ted Bundy obsessed killer Cody Ackland strolled into a Plymouth police station to confess to the brutal murder of 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod. The Indie band guitarist was unknown to police when he bludgeoned 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod with a claw hammer after kidnapping her as she waited for a bus in Plymouth on November 20 last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police
heavenofanimals.com

Man Rescued Injured Bird, And Now He Probably Wishes He Hadn’t

It’s hard to look away when you see an injured animal, no matter how unprepared you are to help them. When Matt Gravelling, a reporter for BBC South, was driving to cover a story, the man thought he was having a regular day. However, it soon became anything but regular when Matt spotted an unconscious bird that seemed to be hurt.
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Businesswoman who took her son out of £39,000-a-year Malvern College because boarders had to be educated online at home during Covid is told she must pay school £13,000

A businesswoman who withdrew her son from one of the country's top public schools during lockdown has been told she must pay £13,000 for failing to give enough notice. Jo Goddard, from St Asaph, North Wales, argued that £39,000-a-year Malvern College failed to meet its obligations in educating her son adequately online during the pandemic.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Tragic moment 19-year-old Brazilian nursing student was shot in the back of the head execution-style by her ex-boyfriend as she was about to step into her father's car

This is tragic moment a 19-year-old nursing student was shot dead by her ex-boyfriend as she was about to step into her father's vehicle in front of the university in the southeastern state of São Paulo. Surveillance videos showed the gunman running up to Juliana Fernandes from behind and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

362K+
Followers
38K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy