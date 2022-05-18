Police hunt for missing girl,12, who went missing from her home in Stockton

Police have made an urgent appeal for information to trace a 12-year-old missing from home.

Georgia Turley, from Stockton was last seen around 9:30pm on Tuesday, May 17, heading towards the Norton area from Durham Road bypass.

She is described as a white, around 4ft 10ins tall, with red, shoulder-length wavy hair. She was last seen wearing a grey top with ‘Pretty Little Thing’ written on it, black leggings, white trainers and a black hooded jacket.

Georgia Turley, pictured, was last seen in the Norton area of Stockton at 9.30pm yesterday

She was last spotted on the Durham road in Stockton. Anyone with information is asked to call the police urgently

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said Georgia usually wears glasses for school but it is not known whether she currently has these with her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police urgently on 101, quoting incident number 083621.