Royce Lewis demotion again shows Twins aren't about the fans

By Joe Nelson
 3 days ago

The current roster is apparently too stacked for Royce Lewis to stay.

What are the Twins doing with Royce Lewis? That's the question fans are asking after waking up Wednesday to news that the team's top prospect was sent down to Triple-A St. Paul despite making a brilliant first impression in the big leagues.

If it wasn't obvious before, it should be crystal clear now that the Twins don't care what fans want and they sure as heck aren't going to base any decisions on the desires of fans who pack scatter about Target Field to watch the first-place ball club.

Lewis doubled and homered Tuesday night to continue a torrid stretch where five of his last nine hits have been doubles or homers. In 11 games since debuting May 6, he hit .308/.325/.564 with two homers – including a grand slam – four doubles and five RBIs while hitting safely in nine of 11 games.

That deserves a demotion. There were no other options, apparently.

Twins fans understand that Carlos Correa returning from injury pushes Lewis from shortstop, but the curious nature of the decision is fueled by the fact that the Twins are keeping Jose Miranda over Lewis.

Quick stat check: Miranda is hitting .096/.130/.192 and has five hits in 54 at-bats.

Miranda plays third base and first base. Maybe Lewis wouldn't be as good defensively at third or first, but isn't a minimal sacrifice on defense in exchange for his hitting prowess worth it?

It's not just the optics that are bad here. It's the logic.

Even if Lewis only played as frequently as Miranda, just five games a week, it would be more valuable to keep him over Miranda and sacrifice whatever benefit Lewis might get playing every day in the minors.

Why take the expressway to greatness when the scenic route is available?

The Lewis decision comes just days after the Twins publicized their 100-game plan for Byron Buxton, who is apparently struggling with right-knee soreness linked to his slide into second base April 15 in Boston.

That means that if you have tickets to a Twins game and hope to see Buxton play, there's a decent chance you'll see Gilbert Celestino instead. Do the math. There are 125 games left in the season. Buxton has played 24 so far. If he only gets to 100, that means he'd play in just 76 of the final 125, which statistically gives him a 39.2% of having the day off. Very scenic route-y.

Keeping Lewis up combined with Buxton's schedule would fit pretty good considering Lewis can play centerfield. And the Twins could've kept Lewis' bat in the lineup while playing third, first or DH on the days Buxton does start in center. Oh, and getting to see Lewis on days when Buxton is off is a nice consolation prize for the ticket-buying public.

But hey, forget the fans. Major League Baseball is no place for enjoying new things.

“We may move him around a little bit to get him exposure at different spots, because the last thing we would want to do is send him around the field to play in places where he’s literally never played a game,” Baldelli said Tuesday night. “You can do that at times, but bouncing him all around right now is not the best way to prepare him for this level.”

Still, the Twins' loss is the St. Paul Saints' gain.

The Baltimore Sun

‘Nobody likes it’: Orioles’ Trey Mancini responds after Aaron Judge, Yankees take aim at Camden Yards’ left field wall

Asked about comments from New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone and outfielder Aaron Judge about Camden Yards’ new left field wall, Trey Mancini, the longest-tenured Oriole, acknowledged it’s not the first time he’s heard such complaints from visiting hitters. “Nobody likes it,” Mancini said with a laugh. “No hitters like it, myself included.” Both Boone and Judge were critical of the Orioles’ ...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Mets star Max Scherzer gets brutal injury update after exiting start vs. Cardinals

New York Mets star Max Scherzer left Wednesday’s start against the St. Louis Cardinals early with an apparent injury, prompting immediate concern from fans in Queens. Scherzer had thrown 5.2 innings before abruptly exiting the game in the middle of an at-bat. He underwent an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, and MLB insider Jon Heyman indicates that Scherzer suffered an oblique injury.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theScore

MLB suspends Trevor Bauer for 2 years

Major League Baseball announced Friday that Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Trevor Bauer has been given a two-year suspension for violating the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Bauer was the focus of a Pasadena Police Department investigation after being accused of sexual assault by a woman...
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Jake Odorizzi injury update

It was a scary scene on Monday when Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi was stretchered off the field with an apparent leg injury. While the initial fear was that he might have torn his ACL, baseball fans heard some good news about the extent of the injury on Wednesday.
Carlos Correa
Royce Lewis
Byron Buxton
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees cut minor leaguer for allegedly selling stolen equipment

The New York Yankees cut a fairly highly-touted minor league prospect last week for a very unusual reason. The Yankees released outfield prospect Jake Sanford last week over allegations that he stole teammates’ equipment and attempted to sell it online, according to Brendan Kuty of NJ.com. Sanford supposedly stole bats and gloves and tried to sell them, and “repeatedly hounded” his teammates for their equipment.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Broadcasters Not Traveling For Road Trip To Philadelphia & Washington D.C.

The Los Angeles Dodgers begin a season-long 10-game road trip on Friday and at the outset of it, AM 570 L.A. Sports Radio and SportsNet LA broadcasters will not travel. “Due to a few members of the Dodgers’ broadcast team having recently tested positive for COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, the Dodgers have decided to not travel their broadcasters to upcoming games in Philadelphia and Washington,” the Dodgers announced in a statement.
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

