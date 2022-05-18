ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belgium recall big-name stars Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard for June's Nations League matches - but Roberto Martinez drops Christian Benteke and Divock Origi

By Mark Gleeson, Reuters, Max Mathews For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard are among several big names to return to Belgium's squad on Wednesday ahead of June's Nations League games.

Boss Roberto Martinez left out several key men in the last international window for friendlies against Ireland and Burkina Faso.

The Spaniard used the opportunity to give fringe players the chance to impress ahead of the World Cup finals in Qatar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WZZH3_0fiHEbdO00
Belgium's Roberto Martinez named a strong 32-man squad for June's Nations League games
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GxXCJ_0fiHEbdO00
Romelu Lukaku (left) and Kevin De Bruyne (right) are among big names returning to the squad
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IA86k_0fiHEbdO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yzshS_0fiHEbdO00
Striker Lukaku (pictured centre) returns despite questionable form for his club side Chelsea

Full Belgium squad

Goalkeepers: Casteels, Courtois, Mignolet, Sels.

Defenders: Alderweireld, Boyata, Castagne, Denayer, Faes, Foket, Mechele, Meunier, Theate, Vertonghen.

Midfielders: Carrasco, De Bruyne, Dendoncker, Hazard, Onana, Praet, Saelemaekers, Tielemans, Vanaken, Witsel.

Forwards: Batshuayi, De Ketelaere, Hazard, Januzaj, Lukaku, Mertens, Openda, Trossard.

But they have now returned to full strength with Lukaku, De Bruyne, Hazard and Thibaut Courtois making up a powerful-looking 32-man squad ahead of their four matches next month against Holland, Poland and Wales.

Belgium host their Dutch neighbours in Brussels on June 3 and Poland on June 8.

They then travel to Wales on June 11 and Poland in Warsaw on June 14.

Martinez said: 'The last match camp I was trying to see a little less experienced players in that environment, and I thought the experience was really valuable for us to get information.

'But this is the real competitive camp, we got four games inside 14 days, something that we've never done before.

'That's why we need a lot of bodies. Because every day is important for us to work.

'This is a very experienced group. We've been working now for six years, we know each other very, very well.

'And it's important that we have time together.'

Strikers Christian Benteke and Divock Origi were left out.

Meanwhile, electric winger Jeremy Doku is being given time to continue his recovery from injury.

World No 2 side Belgium, who recently lost top place in the FIFA rankings to Brazil, take on Canada, Morocco and Croatia in Group F at the Qatar 2022 World Cup in November and December.

