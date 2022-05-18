ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 men sentenced for their roles in internet, email fraud schemes

By Kevin Perrington-Turner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men were sentenced to prison for their roles in an underground financial network in support of international internet and email fraud schemes. Babawake Jenyo, 33, was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison Tuesday for operating an illegal money transmitting...

