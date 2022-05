Amazon.com, Inc AMZN was plunging over 6% lower on Wednesday after four bullish days brought the stock up from a 52- week low of $2,048.11 to top out at the $2,316 mark. The fall lower is a continuation of the downtrend Amazon has been trading in since March 29 after being unable to hold above the 200-day simple moving average, which is a bellwether indicator representing whether a stock is in a bull or bear cycle.

