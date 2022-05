The Florida State University M.D. Class of 2022 took another step toward recapturing normalcy on Saturday when it held its commencement ceremony in Ruby Diamond Concert Hall – the first in its intimate, traditional setting since 2019. The atmosphere was festive: lots of flower bouquets, celebratory balloons and shouts of encouragement and pride from proud family and friends as their loved ones walked across the stage for hooding.

