Why Genius Brands Shares Are Moving Today
Genius Brands International Inc GNUS shares are trading higher by 15.42% at $0.79 after the company announced it has signed a 20-year agreement with Marvel Studios to license...www.benzinga.com
Genius Brands International Inc GNUS shares are trading higher by 15.42% at $0.79 after the company announced it has signed a 20-year agreement with Marvel Studios to license...www.benzinga.com
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0