Hospital mergers and acquisitions: 6 recent deals

By Marissa Plescia
 3 days ago

Six merger and acquisition deals involving hospitals and health systems have been announced, completed or called off so far this month:. Two New Jersey health systems — Saint Peter's Healthcare System and RWJBarnabas Health — received approval from state regulators to merge....

5 recent health system CEO resignations

Thirty-six hospital and health system CEOs exited their roles in the first four months of this year, and several others have announced plans to step down. Here are five health system CEOs who are leaving their positions:. 1. Timothy Babineau, MD, is resigning as president and CEO of Providence, R.I.-based...
8 healthcare organizations outsourcing RCM

Several healthcare organizations have decided to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions since Jan. 1:. 1. Ardent Health Services, a network of 30 hospitals in six states, expanded its revenue cycle management partnership with Ensemble Health Partners. Ensemble has provided RCM services to Ardent locations in Idaho, New Jersey and Texas since 2017. The partnership will be expanded to include all Ardent markets. Ardent is based in Nashville, Tenn.
LeanTaaS Announces June Transform Hospital Operations Virtual Summit in Partnership with Becker’s Healthcare

Join health system leaders and industry SMEs to discuss achieving ROI from AI-based solutions for system wide impact. May 19, 2022 — LeanTaaS, Inc., a leading Silicon Valley-based technology innovator that transforms core processes to improve patient access and operational performance, today announced the next event in its Transform series. Hosted in partnership with Becker’s Healthcare, the third virtual Transform Summit will take place June 7-8, 2022 with a thematic focus on AI. The two-day program will connect over 1,000 attendees with health system executives, technology leaders, and industry experts to discuss how hospitals across the U.S. use AI and predictive and prescriptive analytics tools to solve critical challenges arising from case backlogs, provider burnout and staffing shortages, and increased patient wait times.
10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

The following 10 hospitals and health systems have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles. an associate pharmacy director in the...
7 hospital construction projects worth $500M or more

Several hospital construction projects with price tags of $500 million or more have been recently announced or have advanced. Here are seven Becker's has reported on since March 23:. 1. University of California San Francisco received approval from the University of California's board of regents to build a $4.3 billion...
Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
Platform interoperability is the future for acute and ambulatory care providers

Healthcare is delivered by an entire ecosystem of players in a highly heterogeneous environment. Successful delivery of care in this environment requires data exchange, interoperability and transparency that puts the patient at the center. Hospitals and health systems must have technology strategies that engage the "affiliate networks" of all relevant providers.
Colorado requires hospitals to establish nurse staffing committees

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill into law May 18 that requires hospitals to establish a nurse staffing committee by Sept. 1. The staffing committee must "create, implement and evaluate a nurse staffing plan and … receive, track and resolve complaints and receive feedback from direct care nurses and other staff," according to the bill summary.
6 recent donations to healthcare organizations

Several philanthropic gifts have been made to hospitals and health systems so far in May for capital projects, to expand care or to improve finances. Here are six reported on by Becker's:. 1. University of Houston College of Medicine received a $50 million pledge from businessman Tilman Fertitta, who owns...
Amwell renegotiates terms of its acquisition of SilverCloud Health

Amwell reached an agreement May 17 to reduce the earnout period associated with its acquisition of digital mental health platform SilverCloud Health. The agreement will give an aggregate of 4.96 million shares of the company's Class A common stock to the former stockholders of SilverCloud Health, according to a press release.
17 hospitals hiring chief nursing officers

Below are 17 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Advocate Aurora Health, which has dual headquarters in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee,. a CNO to work in...
The digital front door: Why it's so important in healthcare

Although a digital front door in healthcare may imply only activities such as care inquiry or appointment scheduling, it is really about using technology to improve all touchpoints throughout the patient and partner journey. In a webinar held in April hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by InterSystems, Mutaz...
Futura Healthcare Announces Acquisition of Leading Healthcare IT Solutions Provider

Futura Healthcare, a trusted industry partner delivering end-to-end healthcare advisory, consulting, and technology solutions, announced today their acquisition of Winola Lake Health IT. Founded in 2010, Winola Lake delivers solutions that drive superior outcomes for healthcare organizations facing unique technology challenges within the healthcare industry today. Providing point-of-care technology solutions...
17 health system IT executive moves so far in 2022

The following hospital and health system IT executive moves have been reported since Jan. 1:. 1. Chuck Mashburn was named CIO and HIPAA security officer of South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta. 2. Jennifer Stemmler was appointed chief digital officer of Roseland, Calif.-based Adventist Health. 3. Inderpal Kohli was named...
How healthcare employment has fared in 2022

Healthcare employment continues to grow at a moderate pace, mostly in ambulatory care settings, according to a May 17 report by Altarum, a nonprofit research and consulting organization. The finding is based on monthly seasonally adjusted data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In April, healthcare added 34,000 jobs,...
5 recent moves from CVS, Walgreens

Here are five recent moves from CVS and Walgreens Becker's has covered since April 11, starting with the most recent:. 1. CVS Health has asked Vermont Gov. Phil Scott to veto a bill it says will raise prescription drug costs for those with private insurance, VTDigger reported May 15. 2....
Healthcare billing fraud: 9 recent cases

From the founders of three Texas medical labs pleading guilty to a $300 million scheme, to the sentencing of a Florida pharmacy owner for his role in a $174 million scheme, here are nine recent healthcare billing fraud cases:. 1. Diagnostic lab sales rep guilty of $4.6M fraud. Diagnostic lab...
7 oncologists on the move

Seven oncologists joined new practices or received new appointments in the last few weeks. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add an oncologist move to this list, please email cgleeson@beckershealthcare.com. 1. The Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center at Trumbull, Conn., named Julie Kang, MD,...
Aetna circumvented obligations to cover out-of-network COVID-19 diagnostic testing, lawsuit alleges

A proposed class action lawsuit was filed against Aetna Healthcare of California May 16 alleging the insurer evaded its obligations to fully cover COVID-19 diagnostic testing. The lawsuit was filed by Saloojas, an out-of-network laboratory that operates seven specimen collection sites. The company said the insurer is required to fully cover all Aetna Plan members' COVID-19 diagnostic testing services and issue reimbursements during the public health emergency, regardless of network status.
The data physicians need to succeed with value-based care

Today's physicians are experiencing unprecedented burnout, financial pressures and workplace uncertainty. Some are retiring or closing their practices to become employed or have had their practices acquired by private equity firms. At the same time, physicians and practices are navigating the challenges of operating in a fee-for-service world while beginning value-based care arrangements.
