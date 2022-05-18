ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley, AL

Roach infestation one cause of Valley woman’s death; husband, daughter charged

By Elizabeth White
 3 days ago

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A disturbing autopsy report has led to the arrest of a Valley woman’s husband and daughter for various charges in her death, including Manslaughter, Elder Abuse, and Neglect.

The death investigation began on  March 16, 2022; Valley Police were called to a home in the 3600 block of 24th Avenue and found 72-year-old Janice Ramsey Hawkins deceased in the living room.

“Also present were two other residents of the home, the decedent’s husband, Walter Alfred Hawkins (74), and her daughter, Christy Lee Hawkins (45). Due to the living conditions found in the home and the condition of Hawkins, officers requested investigators to respond to the scene. Valley investigators arrived, documented the scene, and, after conferring with the District Attorney’s office, had Hawkins transported to the Medical Examiner’s office in Montgomery pending an autopsy. Statements were also taken from her husband and daughter,” said Chief Mike Reynolds.

On May 4, 2022, Valley investigators received the completed autopsy report. It stated Hawkins’ cause of death was Failure to Thrive, associated with complications of diabetes. The failure to thrive portion of factors listed five key reasons with those being malnutrition, body mass index of 14 kilograms per meter squared (underweight according to NIH), sunken eyes and prominent ribs, dehydration as evidenced by skin tenting and deplorable living conditions, dirty clothing, foul odor, and roach infestation.

“Investigations found that Hawkins had not been seen by a doctor since 2019 and that none of her prescriptions, she had nine different medications, had been refilled since 2018,” said Chief Reynolds.

Wednesday, May 18th, with approval of the District Attorney’s Office of the Fifth Judicial Circuit, Walter Alfred Hawkins was arrested and charged with Elderly Abuse and Neglect 1st and Manslaughter. Christy Lee Hawkins was arrested and charged with Elderly Abuse and Neglect 1st. They were both transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility pending a bond hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.

