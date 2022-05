As if there wasn't enough for us to disagree about; a published report says the City of Kalamazoo, rich with power, is moving ahead to turn the one-way streets downtown back to two-way thoroughfares, likely in the next two to five years. It seems like this would be an appropriate place to insert the saying, "the more things change, the more they seem to stay the same."

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO