For 3 days in a row, average gas prices in Rhode Island break record highs

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has been out fishing for squid whenever the conditions have permitted, and most trips have been successful. Anglers targeting squid have found at least enough for a good dinner, while most are leaving with full buckets. Conditions haven’t been great for the cod grounds, but the fleet plans on being out there to target cod and fluke very soon. Be sure to check their website for updated scheduling and to reserve a trip!

HOBBIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO