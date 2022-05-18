For 3 days in a row, average gas prices in Rhode Island break record highs

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environment Management is opening up two state beaches ahead of this weekend’s heat. Scarborough North and Roger Williams beaches, both in Narragansett, will be opened up a week prior to Memorial Day weekend. The Department of Environment Management said...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — In time for Memorial Day Weekend, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management will be stocking more than 20 freshwaters across the state with hatchery-raised trout. An updated fishing license is required for people that are ages 15 and older. A trout conservation stamp also...
PROVIDENCE , R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island House of Representatives passed a bill that would extend the lookback period for DUI offenses. The legislation was passed unanimously and would extend the look back period for third and subsequent DUI offense from five years to 10 years. Currently, Rhode...
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A Cranston man is at a loss after he spent tens of thousands of dollars on a replica of an antique car that can’t be legally driven in Rhode Island due to a vague law enacted one decade ago. Chris Landolfi purchased a replica...
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has been out fishing for squid whenever the conditions have permitted, and most trips have been successful. Anglers targeting squid have found at least enough for a good dinner, while most are leaving with full buckets. Conditions haven’t been great for the cod grounds, but the fleet plans on being out there to target cod and fluke very soon. Be sure to check their website for updated scheduling and to reserve a trip!
A black bear roams a Hope Valley property in May 2020. (Peter August photos) In what has become a rite of spring, Rhode Island residents are once again reporting black bear sightings. This is the time of year when young, male black bears are searching for mates, and because there isn’t much natural food available yet, they will eat just about anything they find, including bird seed.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, and the Department of Environmental Management announced on Wednesday the awarding of $4.1 million in matching grants to develop or renovate recreational projects in Rhode Island. The grants will fund 16 projects across the state, including new athletic...
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee will announce thousands in funding for projects across 9 Rhode Island communities on Thursday. In a release, the governor’s office said the Site Readiness Program will allocate over $600,000 across 16 projects in those communities. “The awards will fund municipal...
Despite rising interest rates, the median sale price of single-family homes sold in Rhode Island in April was $420,000, a 20.3% gain from 12 months earlier and the first time the median sales price has risen to $400,000 or above. The new record is devastating for first-time homebuyers and middle-income...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — One of the three men accused of voting more than once in the 2020 election has accepted a plea agreement. Robert Nickerson, 80, pleaded nolo contendre to two counts of mail ballot fraud Monday. Nickerson received a three-year deferred sentence and was ordered to pay...
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announces that seasonal shellfish area closures will take effect at sunrise on Saturday, May 28, and will remain in place until Tuesday, Oct. 11. Consistent with federal requirements, DEM announces changes in shellfish harvest area closures in local waters every year at this time due to potential water quality impacts associated with marinas and mooring fields. The seasonal closure areas are within:
Amid growing cases of Covid throughout the listening area, the Rhode Island Health Department is issuing a mask advisory for Bristol, Kent, Providence and Washington among others. "With COVID-19 now an endemic disease in Rhode Island, we should expect moderate increases and decreases in our COVID-19 levels over the coming...
Photos: Knightsville, Cranston proposed new outdoor park. $4.1 million in matching grants have been awarded to 13 municipalities to develop or renovate local outdoor recreational facilities. The grants will fund 16 projects across the state including new athletic fields, playgrounds, a splash park, a dog park, a kayak/canoe launch, a pump track, walking trails, basketball, tennis, and pickleball courts, and various site improvements.
Rhode Island may be the smallest state in the US, but it packs a big punch when it comes to tourist attractions. From its bustling capital of Providence to its sandy beaches and historic towns, there is something for everyone to enjoy in Rhode Island.
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Health reported on Thursday 1,043 new cases. Of the 1,043 newly reported cases, 665 were recorded on Wednesday. The other 378 were added to previous dates. The total number of known cases is 386,196. The known death toll remained at 3,561. The...
Joined by state and local officials, Governor Dan McKee today announced over $600,000 in site readiness awards to 16 projects in 11 communities across Rhode Island. The awards will fund municipal technical assistance and site-specific planning improvements to catalyze economic development projects in these communities. “The investments announced today will...
(The Center Square) – Inflation is surging in the United States – in large part because of rising food prices. In cities across the country, food today is 8% more expensive on average than it was a year ago, and American families are feeling the pinch. According to...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee said Wednesday he is reimplementing RIPTA’s Express Beach Bus service this summer. “With costs rising due to inflation this is not a time to be discontinuing this service,” McKee said in a tweet. A RIPTA spokeswoman added that the governor...
Public health officials say Rhode Island is seeing an increasing number of COVID-19 cases. "Things have gotten considerably more intense over the last couple of weeks," said Dr. Michael Fine, the chief health strategist in Central Falls and a former director of the Rhode Island Department of Health. Health Department...
Mirroring increases being seen throughout the region and country, the COVID-19 community levels in four Rhode Island counties are now designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as “high” – Bristol County, Kent County, Providence County, and Washington County. Newport County is at “medium.”
