Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Josh Velasco and Sgt. Brett Reeves were called out to a possible burglary in progress at a home off Locust Grove Road. Upon arrival at the scene deputies found 48-year-old Jo Ann Tipton sitting on the back deck of the house, which was not hers. Deputies noted her clothing was wet. She admitted to police that she had been swimming in the homeowner’s pool. Tipton was arrested and charged with intoxication – controlled substances and criminal trespassing. She also had an outstanding Laurel District Court bench warrant for failure to appear in court. She was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO