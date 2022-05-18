ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Governor To Visit Storm Damage Areas

wnax.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota Governor Tim Walz along with Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen and Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director, Joe Kelly, along with other...

wnax.com

Comments / 3

Related
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, May 20

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,424 newly reported cases and three reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,587. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Thursday, May 19. According to the latest Metropolitan...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Kat Kountry 105

Over 185,000 lbs. of Bacon Recalled in Minnesota, More Expected

The Smithfield Packaged Meats Corporation, in Sioux Center, Iowa, is recalling approximately 185,610 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) bacon topping products. According to the US Department of Agriculture, this bacon may be contaminated with foreign material. What's In My Bacon That's Causing the Recall?. According to information from the Food Safety...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Floodwaters up north submerge campsites, threaten cabins and resorts

First came a long, snowy winter. Then came drenching spring rains. And now, near-record floodwaters are swamping areas on a long stretch of far northeastern Minnesota, drowning docks and ATV trails, encroaching on homes and resorts and submerging campsites from Voyageurs National Park to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
wnax.com

Derecho Leaves Long Lasting Damage

The strong winds and tornadoes that tore through much of the region last week may leave long lasting damages. Rod Nohr with Nohr-Wortmann Engineering of Yankton has been inspecting a number of sites in Minnesota and South Dakota that were hit by the derecho…. Nohr says they are finding...
YANKTON, SD
WDIO-TV

Minnesota National Guard activated in flood response

Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order on May 19, 2022 to activate the Minnesota National Guard in support of flood operations in northeastern Minnesota. In response to the governor’s peacetime emergency announcement, 45 soldiers from the Duluth-based 1st Battalion, 94th Cavalry Regiment will be sent to the Rainy River Basin.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
CBS Minnesota

What Happened At Minnesota’s 21 Native-American Boarding Schools? Unpacking A Complex History

Originally published May 20, 2022 RED WING, Minn. (WCCO) – A trip to the Goodhue County Historical Society’s basement in Red Wing is a trip back to a complex and complicated time in United States history. And right now, the traveling display the organization spent years trying to secure is once again a topic of national conversation. Titled “Away From Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories,” the display on loan from Arizona’s Heard Museum details the decades Native American children spent in federally run boarding schools across the country through artifacts and first-person testimony. “This is definitely a conversation that needs to be...
RED WING, MN
KROC News

A Staggering Amount Of Water Has Been Flowing Into Lake Superior

In a complete turnaround from last summer, there has been an unbelievable amount of water flowing into Lake Superior this spring. As we often say, if you don't like the weather here in Minnesota, wait five minutes and it'll change, right? Well, things certainly HAVE changed here in the North Star State, at least when it comes to the amount of water in the largest of Minnesota's 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Storm reports from across North Iowa and southern Minnesota on Thursday

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms moved through parts of the area today, producing large hail and some high wind gusts. There have been over 40 reports of hail and wind through 8 PM Thursday. Several of these reports were for large hail of quarter to golf ball size in SW Rochester and also south of Albert Lea near Emmons, MN. There was even one report of hail larger than baseballs south of Albert Lea.
ALBERT LEA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor#Livestock Feed
wnax.com

Iowa Lifts Bird Flu Quarantine

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship released three Iowa poultry sites from highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) quarantine restrictions. The restrictions prohibited the movement of poultry and poultry products on or off the affected premises and were lifted on May 16 after these sites were cleared from HPAI. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says, “This is a notable step forward in our state’s collaborative response to avian influenza, but our work is not done.” Naig says, “I am extremely proud of our ability to move quickly to implement our response plans that minimize virus spread, protect the health of Iowa’s poultry flocks and ensure farmers can continue farming. Moving forward, the Iowa Department of Agriculture, along with the USDA, producers and other industry stakeholders will continue efforts to effectively manage this outbreak.” The sites released from quarantine include: a commercial pullet site in Franklin County, a commercial turkey site in Hamilton County and a site of commercial breeding chickens in Humboldt County, Iowa. Quarantines will be lifted on remaining sites as requirements for release ar met. These requirements include, but are not limited to, cleaning, disinfection and environmental sampling of the infected premises.
IOWA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Census overcount of Minnesota's population may have aided political win

Minnesota may have avoided losing a congressional seat after the 2020 census because of an overcounting of state residents. The once-a-decade headcount that is used to allocate political power and federal funding may have overcounted Minnesota's residents by 219,000 people, or 3.8% of the population, according to results released Thursday from the U.S. Census Bureau's study of its accuracy.
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs3duluth.com

Storms topple trees, leave 7,000 without power across Northland

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - About 7,000 homes were without power Wednesday night after a line of storms moved through northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Areas hardest hit included just north of Duluth, as well as Iron County, Wisconsin and Gogebic County in the UP. Crews from Minnesota Power, Lake Country...
DULUTH, MN
willmarradio.com

2131 more cases of COVID-19 reported in Minnesota Thursday

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Thursday reported 2131 additional cases and reinfections of COVID-19. There were 58 reported in Stearns County, 16 in Kandiyohi, 8 in Meeker, 7 in Pope, 4 in Renville, 3 in Swift and 2 in Chippewa County. There were 9 COVID-related deaths, none in our local area.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
PLANetizen

Minnesota Republicans Kill Passenger Rail, Freeway Cap Projects

The Washington Street Bridge near the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. | Arthur Greenberg / Shutterstock. The Minnesota State Senate voted earlier this month to block planning for an intercity passenger rail route connecting the Twin Cities Duluth,” reports Tim Pugmire for MPR News. The route, known as the...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Flags at half-staff for west central Minnesota firefighter who died in the May 12th storms

(Willmar, MN) -- Flags are flying at half-staff in Minnesota today (Friday) in honor and remembrance of a firefighter who died when severe storms hit Kandiyohi County. Blomkest firefighter Ryan Erickson died May 12th when a large grain bin was blown over and fell on him. Sixty-three-year-old Erickson was preparing to leave his farm near Lake Lillian and monitor the severe thunderstorms. The order from Governor Walz says, “Ryan Leif Erickson was a dedicated firefighter and previous fire chief who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues.”
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
FOX 21 Online

St. Louis County COVID-19 Community Level Now ‘High’

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — St. Louis County announced Friday the COVID-19 Community Level has increased from moderate to high. “Per the CDC, this level is determined based on three factors: new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population in the past week, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past week,” according to a news release.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy