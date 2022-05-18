Man charged in 2017 Aggravated Assault sentenced to 25 years

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On November 19th, 2017, a man was shot 5 times and left for dead at Big Oak Park off Wheeler Rd.

Miraculously, the victim survived the encounter and identified his attacker as Eddie Lee McNair, III.

A Richmond County Jury found McNair guilty of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

McNair has other pending charges, but as a result of this conviction faces 25 years of potential prison time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.