Man charged in 2017 Aggravated Assault sentenced to 25 years
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On November 19th, 2017, a man was shot 5 times and left for dead at Big Oak Park off Wheeler Rd.
Miraculously, the victim survived the encounter and identified his attacker as Eddie Lee McNair, III.
A Richmond County Jury found McNair guilty of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.
McNair has other pending charges, but as a result of this conviction faces 25 years of potential prison time.
