Braham, MN

Wesley Erbstoesser

Kanabec County Times Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWesley Erbstoesser, of Braham, died on Monday, May, 9, 2022. He was 44 years old. A memorial...

Kanabec County Times Online

Ogilvie wrestlers shine in the classroom

Congratulations to Ogilvie wrestlers, senior Rhett Hudoba and junior Landen Halvorson, for being named to The Guillotine Academic All-State Wrestling Team. Current season varsity wins, state tournament placement and cumulative high school GPA were taken into consideration for nominated individuals. Hudoba (160) had a 37-15 season record, competed at State and earned a 3.995 grade point average. Halvorson (220) had a 40-11 season record, competed at State and earned a 3.909 grade point average.
Kanabec County Times Online

Road projects underway, more to come

Road construction is underway with more to come as the city, county and state each tackle summer projects. The project affecting the most people is MnDOT’s Snake River Bridge reconstruction in Mora. The construction started May 9 and is expected to last well into the fall. The City of...
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
Kanabec County Times Online

Mora, Ogilvie High School shooters prepare for tournaments

The Mora and Ogilvie High School trap and skeet shooting teams began their 10th year of competition this spring, taking part in an activity that is gaining popularity in Minnesota and across the country. “It’s been a challenging spring for us,” said Head Coach Dale Barnick. “The weather has made...
MORA, MN
Kanabec County Times Online

Panel addresses some misnomers of marijuana, THC, CBD

Before the pandemic, there was a rising concern locally of the increased use of vape products by area youth. Today, that concern has only magnified as the numbers of youth using not only vapes, but also CBD, THC and other marijuana-based substances has risen even higher. What’s more, experts are still only scraping the surface of learning the negative effects substance use has on the human brain in general, and more specifically, on an adolescent brain.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN

