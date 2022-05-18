Wesley Erbstoesser

Before the pandemic, there was a rising concern locally of the increased use of vape products by area youth. Today, that concern has only magnified as the numbers of youth using not only vapes, but also CBD, THC and other marijuana-based substances has risen even higher. What’s more, experts are still only scraping the surface of learning the negative effects substance use has on the human brain in general, and more specifically, on an adolescent brain.

ISANTI COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO