California State

California Wildfire Risk High for the Next Three Decades

ksro.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCertain parts of the Golden State could be hit worse by wildfires more than others over the next three decades. Dr. Jeremy Porter says California’s wine...

www.ksro.com

KEYT

Small forest blaze burns in gusty, dry Northern California

CAMPTONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters have made good progress battling several small Northern California wildfires that erupted as the region was hit by hot, dry and windy conditions. A fire in grasslands northwest of Sacramento was contained after burning 120 acres of grasslands Friday, while a blaze south of Camptonville in the Sierra Nevada burned 26 acres and closed a highway before its spread was stopped. Red flag warnings of fire danger were up in many areas before expiring Friday night but forecasters say dry conditions with lighter winds will continue through the weekend.
CAMPTONVILLE, CA
ksro.com

Almost 60-Percent of California in Extreme Drought

The U.S. Drought Monitor says nearly 60-percent of California is in Extreme Drought. That is the second highest of a five category scale that measures drought conditions across the state. Extreme Drought covers all of the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys, and Sierra foothills. The same conditions extend into the southeastern part of the state for Inyo, Kern, San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial counties. The coastal region, including Sonoma County, as well as the northern and central Sierra is in the third-highest Severe Drought category. That covers about 35-percent of the state. Just five-percent remains in the Moderate Drought and Abnormally Dry categories.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ksro.com

Burn Permits Suspended in Five Northern California Counties

Cal Fire is suspending all burn permits for outdoor residential burning for five counties in the North Bay and Sacramento Valley. Officials say the suspension takes effect Monday for Napa, Lake, Solano, Yolo, and Colusa counties. Burn permits are still allowed within Cal Fire’s jurisdiction in Sonoma County. Officials say with dry conditions and fire season starting earlier, residents are reminded to use all outdoor power equipment responsibly. They say lawn mowers, weed-eaters, chain saws, and welders can easily spark a fire. Cal Fire has already responded to more than 700 wildfires this year.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Near-Critical Fire Conditions for Sonoma County Today

Heat, strong winds, and dry conditions are expected in Sonoma County again today. And, that means high fire danger. The National Weather Service says near-critical fire weather conditions are in the forecast through this afternoon. The North Bay mountains are under a wind advisory until two o’clock this afternoon. Gusts of up to 50-miles-per-hour are expected, but PG&E says it’s not planning any public safety power shutoffs.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Press Banner

PG&E Power Outages Affect Thousands

Thousands of people across the Greater Bay Area experienced electrical outages today, with more than 10,800 customers in Santa Clara County and more than 7,000 customers in Santa Cruz County losing power, according to the utility. The Santa Cruz County disruptions were mostly weather-related, including several where vegetation came into...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa’s Athena House is Closing for Good

A residential addiction treatment center in Santa Rosa will soon close for good after more than three decades. Athena House has been running a treatment program for women struggling with substance abuse for the past 33 years. Its parent company, California Human Development, has set June 30th as closing day. The company says it’s closing Athena House because of a drastically reduced number of patients served, inadequate reimbursement rates, late payments from delayed contracts, and rampant inflation. It also cites the pandemic. The 12 employees of Athena House will all be laid off as well. The program was one of the most affordable of its kind in Sonoma County, costing about $3,000 per month. Private treatment centers in the area generally cost between $9-thousand and $15-thousand or more per month.
SANTA ROSA, CA
#Wildfire#First Street Foundation
KION News Channel 5/46

Hundreds without power in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION)- Update: Friday, May 20th 2022. 7:35 a.m. According to PG&E less than 500 residents have power near Santa Cruz. Nearly 2,000 residents in the Aptos area in Santa Cruz County are waking up with no power. Pacific Gas and Electric Company tells KION there is no estimated time of restoration The post Hundreds without power in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
indybay.org

Discover the Historic Gold Mining Town of Negro Bar, Sacramento County, California

On this day in May 1848, the Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. died very mysteriously and was buried the same day near the front entrance of Mission Dolores Basilica, San Francisco, California. At dawn of the turn of the 21st century, a renaissance toward considering equity and inclusion was nurtured...
travelawaits.com

8 Amazing Things To Do In And Near Beautiful Danville, California

Venture a short distance from San Francisco to find Tuscan-like scenery and vibrant small towns for a relaxing and interesting vacation. The Tri-Valley sits about 20 miles east of the Bay Area and consists of the towns of Danville, Pleasanton, Livermore, and Dublin. When I first learned about a travel writing retreat in this area, I had no idea that it boasted high-quality wineries and diverse restaurants. Visit TriValley hosted a small group of writers and introduced us to the local treasures.
DANVILLE, CA
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
Toni Koraza

What will Oakland look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

California doesn’t get much more Californian than Oakland. Thriving, diverse, and well-off, the average home costs just over a million dollars. The first surge of people who moved to Oakland were the individuals who could afford to move out of San Francisco after the 1906 earthquake. It’s where Kamala Harris was born, and it’s been a historical hotbed for protests of all kinds.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘We’re Really Facing A Catastrophe’: Bay Area Artist’s Billboards In Oroville Blast California’s Struggles

OROVILLE (CBS13) — If a daily drive doesn’t take you by some of the harsh realities of everyday life, then multiple billboards in Oroville will. They highlight California’s homeless crisis, devastating wildfires and relentless drought. “My hope for these billboards is people will look at what’s happening. We ignore it all the time,” said Oakland artist Thomas Broening. Broening is the artist behind the images. He says his project, which includes six billboards, is not a political ploy. He’s not representing an organization. He just wants to make people think about the issues facing California. “It’s good, I think. A reminder to folks...
OROVILLE, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Map: Red flag warning extends into Bay Area

A red flag warning in effect for California’s Central Valley extends into the Bay Area, indicating heightened risk of wildfire through Friday evening, the National Weather Service says. In the area shown in pink on the map above, gusty winds and low humidity are expected from 11 a.m. Thursday...
ENVIRONMENT
oaklandside.org

Yes, it’s a surge: Wastewater tests reveal high level of COVID-19 in East Bay

Earlier this month, I posted a message on social media that drew a lot of responses. The post was simple enough, encouraging people to get tested for COVID-19 frequently, especially as social gatherings increase during the spring and summer months. Afterward, messages came flooding in from friends and strangers alike, letting me know that they had recently gotten COVID. Many of these were people who, like myself, are vaccinated and boosted, and have taken great care to avoid contracting the virus.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

This 1955 dam still produces needed power for Sacramento

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Since 1955, the towering concrete and earthen walls of Folsom Dam have held back the waters of the South Fork and North Fork of the American River, but does holding back that water create any power? Folsom Dam was built as part of the Central Valley Project which extends 100 miles […]
foxla.com

3 California cities rank among best in US for Asian professionals

LOS ANGELES - Three California cities are among the best in the United States for Asian professionals, according to a ranking from Apartment List. Bay Area cities San Jose and San Francisco took the top spots at #1 and #6 respectively, while Riverside - the only Southern California city to make the top 10 - ranked #9.
CALIFORNIA STATE

