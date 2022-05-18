New members join the Optimist Club

The incompetent management of the Geary County USD 475 School District has created an educational backwater where pronouns taught in its own elementary school grammar lessons have to be discarded in the upper grades in order to follow the Leftist education brand embraced by the district. It must make parents there wonder what other core areas of education are being tossed out the window for fear of opposing woke culture.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO