Geary County, KS

New members join the Optimist Club

JC Post
JC Post
 3 days ago
Don Manley, President of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club, installed Ron and Amy Johnson as the newest members of the Optimist Club on Wednesday in the Hampton Inn Meeting Room. Ron works at Jim Clark...

JC Post

USD 475 will provide free summer lunches for kids

This summer, USD 475 will be providing free lunch to anyone age 1 to 18. They do not have to be a student of the district to receive a meal. USD 475 announced via social media that sites that will receive lunches will be Grandview Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Spring Valley Elementary, Westwood Elementary, Milford Elementary, and Seitz Elementary beginning Tuesday, May 31 and that will end July 20. Grandview Elementary and Milford Elementary lunch will not continue into July.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Agenda is set for joint City-County-USD 475 meeting

Elected officials and staff from Junction City, Geary County and USD 475 will conduct a joint meeting at 5 p.m. Monday in the Montgomery Rehearsal Hall at the C.L. Hoover Opera House. Numerous topics are on the agenda. From the County they include childcare and hospital updates plus alignment of...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Flint Hills Regional Council receives a $500,000 grant

Junction City, Manhattan and Ogden could benefit from a $500,000 grant by the Environmental Protection Agency to the Flint Hills Regional Council. The money is part of the $254.5 million in Brownfield grants for 265 selected communities across the nation. The Flint Hills Regional Council was selected for community-wide assessment...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Geary County teacher gives district a lesson in pronouns

The incompetent management of the Geary County USD 475 School District has created an educational backwater where pronouns taught in its own elementary school grammar lessons have to be discarded in the upper grades in order to follow the Leftist education brand embraced by the district. It must make parents there wonder what other core areas of education are being tossed out the window for fear of opposing woke culture.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

There are filings for Kansas House seats

Jeff Underhill, Junction City, has filed for election to the 65th District seat in the Kansas House of Representatives. He tells JC Post if elected he plans to continue serving on the Junction City Commission where he has more than three years remaining on his term. Incumbent Lonnie Clark confirms...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

City accepts bid for Ash & Eisenhower intersection work

Junction City Commissioners have accepted a bid totaling $439,451.85 from J & K Contracting LC for improvements to the Ash & Eisenhower Drive intersection on the south side of the city. Ray Ibarra, Junction City Public Works Director, said the project will consist of removing the asphalt intersection and making...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas mom has warning for 2022 graduates

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Shawnee County mom is warning students about advertising their upcoming graduations. Sara Wilhelm is urging families to pull the graduation signs out of their yards after finding three graduation cards in a ditch along the road. Wilhelm said the missing cards contained cash, and she believes advertising the graduation of her […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Another big drop in the jobless rate in Geary County

Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.4% in April. This was unchanged from 2.4% in March and a decrease from 3.5% in April 2021. "While the unemployment...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

New Kansas food web site will launch

Wichita, KS – May 18, 2022 Households seeking food assistance have a much easier way to find help thanks to a project supported by the Sunflower Foundation. A new website - www.kansasfoodsource.org - is designed to help people in need of food assistance find pantry locations in their areas. The website also features a link for help applying for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) or food stamps, along with a link for upcoming summer food sites for children.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

El Dorado swimming pool closed for the summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of El Dorado announced Tuesday that its swimming pool will be closed this year because there was concern the pool could carry an electrical charge. An electrician was helping the city replace underwater lightbulbs that had burned out when it was discovered that El...
EL DORADO, KS
JC Post

Former Shawnee Co. prosecutor disbarred for unethical conduct

TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court issued a 101-page disciplinary opinion Friday disbarring former Shawnee County prosecutor Jacqie Spradling for a pattern of unethical conduct resulting in "significant prejudice" against the accused. It was the most stringent punishment available to the Supreme Court, and followed the unanimous...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos May 18

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted.Blake. Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Click It or Ticket campaign begins Sunday

May 22nd through June 4 are the dates for the Click It or Ticket campaign. Junction City police said travelers can expect increased police presence on local streets as the JCPD joins 160 other law enforcement agencies in vigorously enforcing Kansas occupant restraint and other traffic laws as part of the campaign.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Junction City, KS
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

