Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Wakes up in twin bill

Pujols went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base Wednesday in a loss to the Mets. Pujols knocked in the Cardinals' first two runs with a second-inning single, and he followed with another single and a stolen base in the fourth. The unexpected theft was the veteran's first this season -- he was caught in his only other attempt after going 13-for-13 on stolen-base tries over his previous six campaigns. Pujols has knocked in three runs over his past two games after notching only one RBI across his previous 12 contests.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO