New York City, NY

Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Wakes up in twin bill

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Escobar went 3-for-7 with a walk and a solo home run across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Yankees’ bullpen dealt devastating injury blow

There is now a notable injury concern for the New York Yankees regarding Chad Green. The veteran reliever was forced to leave the Yankees’ series finale against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday due to a right arm injury. He was brought into the game by manager Aaron Boone during the sixth inning of the contest, where he would go on to throw 11 pitches and record a pair of outs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Mets sign veteran pitcher with Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer out

The New York Mets signed a veteran pitcher thanks to injuries to Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. They need all the help they can get. With Scherzer the latest big-name Met to get hurt, the Queens ball-club needs some reinforcements. That’ll come way on the minor leagues, of course, as New York has plenty of options.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Contract officially selected

Gorman's contract was officially selected by the Cardinals on Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The 22-year-old will make his major-league debut while starting at second base during Friday's game against the Pirates, while Tommy Edman is slated to shift to shortstop in the near future. Gorman got off to a hot start at Triple-A Memphis this year and slashed .308/.367/.677 with 15 homers, 31 runs, 23 RBI and three stolen bases over 34 games. Since Paul DeJong struggled early in the season prior to being sent down, Gorman should have a chance to earn long-term playing time in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Mets' opener in Denver snowed out; split DH Saturday

DENVER -- For the second consecutive season and the fourth time in a decade, the Mets were snowed out of a game in Denver. This one was a bit less expected than the previous three, coming as it did in mid-May. Yet that was the reality that faced the Mets...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mets' Pete Alonso: Blasts ninth long ball

Alonso went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, an additional run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 11-4 victory versus the Cardinals. Alonso gave the Mets a 3-2 lead with a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, and he homered with two runners aboard to break the game open in the eighth. The first baseman had knocked in only one run across his previous six games, but the big performance Wednesday moved him back into a tie for first in the league with 33 RBI on the campaign. Alonso also has nine homers and a .264/.339/.486 slash line over 168 plate appearances.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Dominic Smith: Not in Thursday's lineup

Smith isn't starting Thursday against the Cardinals. Although right-hander Dakota Hudson is starting for the Cardinals on Thursday, Smith will retreat to the bench for Thursday's series finale. J.D. Davis will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Exits with injury

Sosa was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mets with an apparent leg injury, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Sosa appeared to suffer the injury when he was caught stealing during the fifth inning, and he initially remained in the contest before being replaced in the field. He should be considered day-to-day since the specifics of the injury are unclear.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Shifts to 60-day injured list

Flaherty (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Flaherty has been sidelined since the start of the regular season due to a right shoulder injury, but he began throwing bullpen sessions early this month. Since the right-hander will likely require a rehab assignment before rejoining the major-league club, his shift to the 60-day injured list shouldn't impact his return timetable. Matthew Liberatore is slated to have his contract selected to make his major-league debut as the starter for Saturday's game against the Pirates.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach: Not starting Friday

Vogelbach is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals. Vogelbach started the past nine games and will receive a day off while mired in a 2-for-13 slump, during which he's struck out six times. Yoshi Tsutsugo will serve as the designated hitter while Michael Chavis starts at first base.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Playing time in question

Donovan's path toward consistent playing time is in question since the Cardinals plan to select the contract of Nolan Gorman on Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Donovan drew starts in nine of the last 10 matchups and saw playing time at second base, third base and shortstop....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Drives in two runs, steals base

Pujols went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base Wednesday in a loss to the Mets. Pujols knocked in the Cardinals' first two runs with a second-inning single, and he followed with another single and a stolen base in the fourth. The unexpected theft was the veteran's first this season -- he was caught in his only other attempt after going 13-for-13 on stolen-base tries over his previous six campaigns. Pujols has knocked in three runs over his past two games after notching only one RBI across his previous 12 contests.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mets' Tylor Megill: Slated to play catch Friday

Megill (biceps) is tentatively scheduled to play catch Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Megill has been on the injured list since Sunday and was shut down for several days after being diagnosed with right biceps tendinitis. However, his arm has been feeling better recently, so he'll likely be able to begin a throwing program. While he'll require time to build up prior to returning to game action, it's encouraging that he'll be able to resume throwing following a brief shutdown.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Headed to injured list

O'Neill will be placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement Thursday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. O'Neill has been sidelined for the last two games with a shoulder issue, and he'll be forced to miss at least a week and a half. The Cardinals will call up prospect Nolan Gorman to make his major-league debut Friday, while Corey Dickerson should see increased playing time in left field during O'Neill's absence.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Taking part in full baseball work

Wendle (hamstring) is participating in full baseball activities Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle landed on the injured list with a strained right hamstring last week, but the fact he's already back fully participating in baseball activities indicates it isn't a serious injury. The 32-year-old will be eligible to be activated Sunday, though it's unclear if he's expected to be ready to go by that point.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Not starting Friday

Marte is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs. Marte returned to the lineup Thursday after missing two games with a sore hand, and he'll head back to the bench for Friday's matchup with Chicago, though there's been no indication he aggravated the injury. Yonny Hernandez will man second base in his place.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: In COVID protocols

Taylor (undisclosed) was scratched from Wednesday's game against the White Sox because he entered MLB's COVID-19 protocols, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. It's unclear whether or not Taylor tested positive for the virus, but he'll be unavailable until he clears the testing protocols regardless. The 31-year-old is likely to land on the injured list ahead of Thursday's series finale versus Chicago. Kyle Isbel figures to see more run in the outfield during his absence.
KANSAS CITY, MO

