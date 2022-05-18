Miley Cyrus reacts to Selena Gomez’s impression of her on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Selena Gomez hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time, and during her monologue, besides making a joke about her relationship status, she also included an impression about Miley Cyrus .

After the show, the 29-year-old singer put her DIY skills to the test and crafted a tank top that reads, “Hell yeah I’m Miley Cyrus” in bold block lettering.

Cyrus‘ custom-made top comes after Gomez’s appearance on the sketch comedy show. “It’s cool being around two SNL legends. When I found out I was hosting, I immediately asked for their advice,” Gomez said, referring to her Only Murders in the Building costars Steve Martin and Martin Short .

Selena said she had hosting advice from Martin and Short, but she also asked one of her “oldest friends, Miley Cyrus,“ for guidance. ”Just have yourself and be fun,“ Gomez said while making an impression on Cyrus’ voice.

“I was like, ‘Miley, is that just an excuse for me to do an impression of you?’” Gomez continued. “And she’s like, ‘Hell yeah, I’m Miley Cyrus.’”

Selena also joked about how SNL is a great place to find love and then listed out some of the show’s successful relationships. “ Emma Stone met her husband here. [There’s] Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost , and Pete [Davidson] and… Machine Gun Kelly ,” she said, making the room laugh.

“Since I don’t want to get on the dating apps, I’m putting out into the universe that I’m manifesting love. And I would like to say that I’m looking for my soulmate, but at this point, I will take anyone,” she said, exhausted.

Then, several cast members jumped in and said they’d be willing to do it, including Kyle Mooney, James Austin Johnson , and Punkie Johnson . “Uh, I’ll do it,” said Mooney. “What?” said Gomez. “Be with you, like you said,” Mooney explained. “I’ll do it.” Selena took a beat and laughed awkwardly. “No. No.”