Greenville, SC

34 face charges after drug ring associated with Mexican Cartel busted in Upstate

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NfUkc_0fiHAMjR00

GREENVILLE, S.C. ( WSPA ) – Thirty-four people are facing charges after a drug ring, associated with the Mexican Cartel, was busted in the Upstate.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, much of the drug trafficking was run and facilitated by the owners of the Los Primos restaurant located in Greenville.

Many of the drugs were allegedly trafficked right out of the restaurant, while more were allegedly trafficked out of taco trucks owned by the owners of the restaurant.

The investigation revealed alleged connections to Mexican drug trafficking cartels operating in South Carolina and Georgia.

In South Carolina, the investigation, which officials referred to as “Los Banditos,” seized:

  • 24 pounds of methamphetamine
  • 1,287 pounds of cocaine
  • $63,000
  • 20 firearms

In Georgia, seizures took place in several apartments and stash houses in Atlanta. The following items were seized:

  • 400 pounds of methamphetamine
  • 7.7 pounds kilos of cocaine
  • 7 pounds of heroin
  • 5 ounces of cocaine mixed with fentanyl
  • 183 pounds of marijuana
  • 900 Xanax pills
  • multiple firearms

“This was a very large scale organized drug operation that allegedly was trafficking kilograms of drugs every week into Greenville County,” Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins. “The hard work and dedication of the Greenville Drug Enforcement Unit, SLED, and the South Carolina State Grand Jury has significantly decreased the availability of drugs in the Greenville Community and arrested some of its worst drug dealers.”

The following release states those who have been arrested and charged in the case:

News Release Download

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is expected to speak Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. about the case. We will stream the press conference live in the player above.

Related
Police: Drug trafficker faces multiple charges in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said they arrested a drug trafficker Thursday afternoon on multiple charges. Police said 34-year-old Cordero Domonique Burgin was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in opium/heroin, trafficking in ecstasy, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver opium/heroin, possession with […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
cbs17

SC drug ring sold meth, cocaine out of taco trucks: officials

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Thirty-four people are facing charges after a drug ring, associated with the Mexican Cartel, was busted in South Carolina, state officials said. According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, much of the drug trafficking was run and facilitated by the owners of the Los Primos restaurant located in Greenville.
FOX Carolina

Greenville restaurant busted in drug trafficking investigation

Investigators say Los Primos, a Mexican restaurant in Greenville, SC, was trafficking drugs for cartels. Kilos of meth, cocaine and heroin were seized in the bust and 34 people are charged. A 60-acre, multi-million dollar park opening in Greenville was met with much celebration and a few protesters.
GREENVILLE, SC
Deputies close drug house, arrest 2 in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office closed a drug house and arrested two people Wednesday in East Flat Rock. Deputies said investigators were conducting surveillance on a home at West Blue Ridge Road due to an alleged sale of methamphetamine from the place. A vehicle left the home during the surveillance, […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Police looking for vehicle of interest after deadly Upstate shooting

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured another near the Local F.I.G in Spartanburg. Officers said they responded to the scene at around 2:20 a.m. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to...
SPARTANBURG, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Man faces drug charge following traffic stop in NC

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Saturday on drug charges following a traffic stop. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said 53-year-old Richard Allison Noblitt, of Old Fort, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Deputies said an investigation began when detectives stopped Noblitt and a passenger in his vehicle for displaying an expired […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina candle theft ring busted, sheriff says

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Five women in South Carolina are accused of running a theft ring that spanned half the state. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the arrests were made Tuesday. (Morning headlines: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Lott said employees at the Bath and Body Works...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WALB 10

Missing South Carolina woman’s body found after 8 month search

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – The body of a missing South Carolina woman was found after an eight-month search, officials said. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Edna Suttles was found Monday in a wooded area in Rutherfordton, North Carolina. Suttles was reported missing...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Anderson Co. deputy charged after crash on Haywood Road

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson County deputy was involved in a crash on Friday on his way to work, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 3:30 p.m. on Haywood Road when three vehicles were stopped at a light and a deputy vehicle hit them from behind.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

How did a gun stolen in the '70s in Alaska end up in the hands of an SC middle schooler?

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — When a gun is stolen—you never know where it will end up. But once it’s found, the feds can trace its so-called DNA. A stolen Colt Police .38 was found in a middle schooler’s backpack this week. Berkeley County’s sheriff is determined to find out how it got from Alaska to South Carolina. They will also find out where it’s been over the past nearly 50 years.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
alaskasnewssource.com

Stolen gun from Alaska turns up at South Carolina middle school

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Among three guns confiscated at a South Carolina middle school, one had been stolen out of Alaska over four decades ago. According to a police report, Sedgefield Middle School Safety Resource Officer Cpl. Bradley Scrio met with the school’s principal and one other student after receiving a report that a separate student was showing a handgun on the bus.
WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

