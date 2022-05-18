Tabernacle Baptist Church Celebrates 150th Anniversary

More than 1,000 people gathered under clear blue skies for the grand opening of Unity Park on May 19, fulfilling a promise more than eight decades in the making. “The story really does go back that far,” said Mayor Knox White, addressing the crowd during the opening ceremony. “Because it really was 80 years ago that this neighborhood had to march to city hall. Think about that: African American citizens going to City Hall in 1938 to plead with the mayor and the council about this property over here, to build a park here.”

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO