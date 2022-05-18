ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 5/18 – Bomb Threat Suspect Arrested in Grants Pass, Invasive Crayfish Found in Ashland Canal, Roseburg Mom Helping Other Parents Find Formula

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Grants Pass, Ore. – Over the weekend, the Grants Pass Police Department received information about a possible bomb threat targeting the Grants Pass...

thefreshtoast.com

California County Sheriff Calls For State Of Emergency Over Illegal Cannabis Grows

A video reveals swimming pools that are being used as justification for water usage but are actually directly piped to a greenhouse and many other disturbing things. The Sheriff’s Office of the Siskiyou County in the northernmost part of California is asking state and federal regulators to come and see firsthand the problems illicit cannabis cultivation is bringing to the county, reported KRCR abc.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kezi.com

Dozens gather to remember those who died while homeless in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Dozens of people came together Thursday afternoon for a celebration of life in honor of people who died while homeless in Roseburg during the past few years. Crosses with the names of the deceased written on them were placed along the South Umpqua River under the Washington Avenue Bridge.
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

Coos Bay residents wake to find their gas stolen

COOS BAY, Ore. - Residents in Coos Bay say someone stole gas from their vehicles overnight. Cory Clewell, who lives near Marshfield High School, says he went out Thursday morning to warm up his truck and his girlfriend's car when he noticed something was off. Upon opening the door of...
COOS BAY, OR
KTVL

Old Phoenix farm house holds pieces of Oregon history

Jackson County, Ore. — A Phoenix woman is searching for answers about the family that lived in her house almost a hundred years ago. When the Almeda fire devastated the Rogue Valley, it destroyed over 2,600 homes in Jackson County, making the older houses in the area all the more precious as pieces of Southern Oregon history.
PHOENIX, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED THURSDAY INCIDENT

A transient was jailed following an alleged incident on Thursday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 8:30 a.m. the 27-year old was walking along the railroad tracks in the 10,000 block Old Highway 99 South in the Myrtle Creek area. The suspect was allegedly getting between rail cars while employees were trying to hook them up, and preventing the employees from working.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR EARLY MORNING ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a woman for an early morning alleged menacing incident on Thursday. An RPD report said at 1:30 a.m. 41-year old Brandi Bellinger allegedly grabbed a bat and lifted it over her head like she was going to strike a victim who was an acquaintance, in the 200 block of Northeast Chestnut Street. Bellinger was charged with menacing, three counts of harassment, and for second-degree disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $15,000.
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

Driver killed when car rolled down embankment in Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER — A car traveling east on East Evans Creek Road rolled down a large embankment and killed the driver on May 11. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said the driver failed to negotiate an S-corner in the road, known as Martin's corner. The vehicle skidded a significant...
ROGUE RIVER, OR
KDRV

Suspect fires gun during police pursuit in Klamath Falls on Monday

Police in Klamath Falls attempted a traffic stop on Monday afternoon, May 16, 2022, after witnessing behavior they considered concerning in a vehicle driven by Garrett Turnham. Turnham ignored the commands from police and sped away. With police in pursuit, Turnham drove through a fence and the playground at Mills...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kptv.com

Drug sniffing dog discovers half pound of methamphetamines; woman arrested

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team arrested a woman in a traffic stop Tuesday after the drug detection K-9 detected the smell of narcotics. Jessica Shoesmith, 42, of Grants Pass was arrest at approximately 12:45 p.m. during a traffic stop after Trapper, the police K-9 alerted officers to the presence of methamphetamines.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

Traffic stop turns into pursuit with shots fired at Klamath Falls Police officers

On May 16, 2022 an officer from the Klamath Falls Police Department initiated a stop a vehicle driven by Garrett Turnham. The officer observed concerning behavior and issued certain commands. Turnham ignored the commands of the officer and accelerated away. During the pursuit Turnham drove through a fence and the playground at Mills Elementary, where a female passenger exited. Turnham then circled around to East Main, heading south.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kezi.com

Douglas County police dog sniffs out drug stash

CANYONVILLE, Ore. – A police dog assisted in the arrest of a suspect in possession of about a half-pound of meth on Tuesday, Douglas County police say. The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team reports that the suspect, Jessica Shoesmith, 42, of Grants Pass, was stopped by a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy near Interstate 5 at about 12:45 p.m. They add that narcotics team officers were also in the area and showed up with a drug-detecting dog to render assistance. The dog quickly smelled drugs inside Shoesmith’s vehicle and alerted officers, deputies said.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Bomb threat suspect arrested in Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore. - Over the weekend, the Grants Pass Police Department received information about a possible bomb threat targeting the Grants Pass area. During the investigation detectives determined that 19-year-old Erik Pederson had made the threats. Pederson was apprehended by police on May 16, 2022. During the investigation and...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Klamath man fleeing police fatally shoots himself

KLAMATH FALLS — The Klamath Falls District Attorney's office announced that a man fleeing in a vehicle from a police officer in Klamath Falls shot himself with an automatic weapon while attempting to fire at the officer. On Monday, May 16, an officer from the Klamath Falls Police Department...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

Klamath Falls school cancels culturally insensitive Oregon Trail costume event

KLAMATH FALLS — Roosevelt Elementary School in Klamath Falls has confirmed the cancellation of their "Oregon Trail Activity Day and Photo Shoot" event scheduled for May 19. A flyer from the event shared on Twitter by Klamath Tribal member and community organizer, Joey Gentry, reads, "Students are encouraged to come to school in pioneer or Native American clothing. We have a few extra pieces here at school if students need a little something to round out their costume."
KLAMATH FALLS, OR

