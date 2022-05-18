Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 5/18 – Bomb Threat Suspect Arrested in Grants Pass, Invasive Crayfish Found in Ashland Canal, Roseburg Mom Helping Other Parents Find Formula

Roseburg Police jailed a woman for an early morning alleged menacing incident on Thursday. An RPD report said at 1:30 a.m. 41-year old Brandi Bellinger allegedly grabbed a bat and lifted it over her head like she was going to strike a victim who was an acquaintance, in the 200 block of Northeast Chestnut Street. Bellinger was charged with menacing, three counts of harassment, and for second-degree disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $15,000.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO