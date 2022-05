On Wednesday, legislation passed through the State Legislature authorizing the Alaska Railroad Corporation (ARRC) to sell bonds to fund the replacement of its passenger dock and terminal in Seward. It now goes to the governor for approval. Pending the governor’s signature, the corporation will be able to sell up to $60 million in bonds to replace the aging dock in Seward, which is deemed as a critical connection to the thousands of cruise ship passengers who arrive in the state each summer and then go on to traverse the Kenai Peninsula, bringing tourism dollars to businesses.

