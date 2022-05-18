ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, TX

Mesquite Heat Fire: Officials say homes burned in south Taylor County

By Erica Garner
 3 days ago

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fire officials confirm homes and other structures in south Taylor County have been burned in the Mesquite Heat Fire.

Texas A&M Forest Service Officials told KTAB and KRBC it’s unknown exactly how many have been damaged.

Right now, evacuation orders are still in effect for residents affected by the fire, which was 10% contained as of Tuesday morning but officials expect the fire to pick back up again as conditions get hot later in the day.

The Mesquite Heat Fire has burned 1500 acres near the Coronado’s Camp Hidden Valley area off Hwy 277.

Evacuations underway as multiple fires pop up across Taylor County

A social media post from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says, “there are no immediate plans to lift the evacuation order and the Sheriff’s Office is not letting people back into evacuated areas due to the high probability of homes being in danger.”

Roads are still blocked off toward Hidden Valley Drive and Bronne Roads.

View Baptist Church is serving as a shelter and resource hub for anyone who has been affected.

Church officials say, “firemen and County officials stop by with updates. Water, food and Red Cross volunteers are here to help.”

Anyone who wishes to help the victims or the volunteer firefighters working to keep Taylor County safe can donate to the Big Country Fire Relief Fund through the Community Foundation of Abilene.

BigCountryHomepage.com will provide updates on the Mesquite Heat Fire throughout the day. Check back for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

