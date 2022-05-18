Boohoo pay plan gives investors more to cry about

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Boohoo’s (BOOH.L) new pay plan is a case of “heads I win, tails you lose”. The online retailer unveiled a new long-term incentive plan (LTIP) in its annual report after a 34% share price slump since January put existing schemes out of reach. Chief Executive John Lyttle stands to gain 50 million pounds if the company’s stock market capitalisation soars to 5.6 billion pounds by 2024 and separately 150 million pounds will be shared with a wider management team excluding Lyttle if the share price reaches 6 pounds. With Boohoo’s market cap down by over two-thirds in the last year to around 1 billion pounds, that looks tricky.

To make sure Lyttle isn’t short-changed, Boohoo has introduced an extra LTIP for this year. The CEO can still be awarded 200% of his 652,000 pound salary as long as he reaches various targets for revenue and earnings growth, as well as somewhat fuzzy environmental, social and governance goals. He can still pocket the other LTIP if the share price bounces back.

Boohoo may struggle to get it over the line. Other companies with market value-based schemes, like Ryanair (RYA.I), will be watching the June shareholder meeting closely. Investors have extra reason to push back. (By Aimee Donnellan)

(This article has been corrected in the first paragraph to state that the second incentive scheme will be shared with a wider management team, not including John Lyttle. Removes “s” from LTIP in second paragraph.)

