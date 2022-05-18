Swastika found on Kent State campus
KENT, Ohio (WJW) – Police at Kent State University are investigating after a swastika was painted on campus.
According to the University, they are not sure when the swastika was painted. They did not say where it was found.Lake Catholic student had swastika on leg during lacrosse game against Orange
“Its appearance serves as a reminder of the threat of extremism and the need for all of us to denounce the growing wave of racism, intolerance and violence in our nation,” the University said in a statement.
“The recent appearance of this symbol of hate is a reminder of the work ahead of us during perilous times.”
FOX 8 is reaching out to Kent State police for more information about the discovery.
The University is offering counseling for students and employees.
