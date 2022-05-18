Swastika found on Kent State campus

KENT, Ohio (WJW) – Police at Kent State University are investigating after a swastika was painted on campus.

According to the University, they are not sure when the swastika was painted. They did not say where it was found.

“Its appearance serves as a reminder of the threat of extremism and the need for all of us to denounce the growing wave of racism, intolerance and violence in our nation,” the University said in a statement.

“The recent appearance of this symbol of hate is a reminder of the work ahead of us during perilous times.”

FOX 8 is reaching out to Kent State police for more information about the discovery.

The University is offering counseling for students and employees.

