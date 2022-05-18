ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Swastika found on Kent State campus

By Talia Naquin
 3 days ago

KENT, Ohio (WJW) – Police at Kent State University are investigating after a swastika was painted on campus.

According to the University, they are not sure when the swastika was painted. They did not say where it was found.

Lake Catholic student had swastika on leg during lacrosse game against Orange

“Its appearance serves as a reminder of the threat of extremism and the need for all of us to denounce the growing wave of racism, intolerance and violence in our nation,” the University said in a statement.

“The recent appearance of this symbol of hate is a reminder of the work ahead of us during perilous times.”

FOX 8 is reaching out to Kent State police for more information about the discovery.

The University is offering counseling for students and employees.

US Marshals: 2 missing Akron children found safe in South Florida

AKRON, Ohio — U.S. Marshals say they have safely located two young children weeks after they went missing from their hometown of Akron. The kids, ages 8 and 12, were found late Thursday morning in Miami, Florida, with their mother, who had officially lost custody back on May 3 "due to serious mental health issues and concern for the children's safety." The mother refused to comply with the court order, with police detectives later determining she had fled with the kids out of state.
New high school coming

At their latest committee work session, Barberton City Council met the principal of Barberton’s new high school. Matt Arshnikoff introduced himself and his institution, Towpath Trail High School. “We’re a dropout recovery school,” Arshnikoff said. “We’re not here to take anything away from Barberton High School. We’re here for...
Ohio can penalize cities for using traffic cameras, state Supreme Court rules: The Wake Up for Friday, May 20, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. A very warm weekend is ahead for Northeast Ohio. Highs today will be around 90 degrees, with showers and thunderstorms and wind gusts up to 33 mph. Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday with more showers and thunderstorms possible. It will be cooler Sunday, with highs in the mid-70s, but showers are likely. Read more.
Kids cause extensive vandalism at Coe Lake in Berea

BEREA, Ohio – Berea Safety Director/Law Director Barbara Jones reported to City Council at its May 16 meeting that multiple offenders recently caused significant vandalism at Coe Lake. “There was some major vandalism at Coe Lake about a week ago,” Jones said. “It caused damage to the pavilion and...
Acquinetta Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Acquinetta Williams, 74, departed this life on Thursday, May 5, 2022 while under hospice and nursing care at Caprice Health Care Center in North Lima. Mrs. Williams was born on December 21, 1947 in Youngstown to John Williams and Esther Craig Williams. Mrs. Williams...
