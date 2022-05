METUCHEN – The spring street fair organized by the Borough Improvement League and Metuchen YMCA on May 15 is one of the many happenings in the downtown for May and June. On May 21, the Metuchen Downtown Alliance (MDA) is expected to hold its largest annual Spring Bazaar with 23 vendors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Metuchen Town Plaza.

METUCHEN, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO