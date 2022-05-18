ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

NWA students score at middle school coding competition

By C.C. McCandless
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On May 17, the Arkansas Department of Education’s Office of Computer Science announced the winners of the third annual Great Arkansas History Video Game Coding Competition.

The competition was open to middle school students, with competitors creating a game around the theme “My Favorite Arkansas Town.”

The winning team was from Arkansas Arts Academy in Rogers, and each member will receive $1,000, placed in an Arkansas Brighter Futures 529 plan. The winning team student members were Corissa Arnold, Frankie Barber and Grant Lovatt-Sutton and the sponsor was Mai Le.

Holt Middle School in Fayetteville took home third place honors, with the team represented by student Josephine Doss and sponsors Luke Schafer and Tayla Terral.

“The CSforAR team was highly impressed by the quantity and quality of the submissions,” said John Hart, a statewide computer science specialist. “More students from around the state competed this year, with multiple schools holding local competitions to determine their entries for the state competition. We are excited to start the fourth year of the competition this fall.”

Additional students from Holt Middle School and Arkansas Arts Academy received honorable mention awards.

More information about the competition can be found here , and the winning games will be featured on that website in the coming weeks.

