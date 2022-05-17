ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herriman, UT

Highland Hands Lesson to Herriman, Warning for Future

By 05.17.2022 - Alex Goff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighland's defeat of Herriman in the Utah Red Varsity final was a bit of a shocker, but was forshadowed earlier this season. After Herriman defeated Highland earlier in the year both Herriman and Highland coaches said the game would be much, much closer the next time they met. It was. Highland...

