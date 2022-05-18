Woman Assaults Elderly; Jailed

Find someone asleep in a vehicle in your driveway? It’s better to call the cops and let them deal with it. Peachtree City police reports noted that an officer on May 13 at approximately 7:50 p.m. responded to a Raintree Bend residence off South Peachtree Parkway in reference to a person asleep behind the wheel in the homeowner’s driveway, according to police reports.

PEACHTREE CITY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO