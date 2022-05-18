Woman Assaults Elderly; Jailed

Jessica Renee Daniels, 34 of Rome, was arrested at the East Rome Walmart after attacking a man in a wheelchair. Reports said that an officer observed Daniels repeatedly kicking the victim while acting violent toward other customers. Officers added that while taking Daniels into custody she grabbed his left wrist...
ATLANTA — The alleged leader of a gang that operates primarily around Rome and Cartersville was convicted on federal RICO charges, the U.S. Attorney in Atlanta announced this week. According to Ryan K. Buchanan, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, Maurice Kent was the leader of...
Marcquell Dquinn Williams, 30 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he placed his hands around a woman’s throat and shook her back and forth. The incident occurred on May 13th. Williams is charged with simple assault.
Andrew Elijahray Curtis, 23 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he held a woman to the ground and beat her in the face. Reports added that the victim suffered visible injuries and bleeding from the attack. The incident occurred back on May 12th at a home on...
Dawson Lee Miller, 21 of Lindale, was arrested this week when he allegedly pulled a gun on another person while inside a vehicle. The incident occurred near the intersection of Riverbend Drive and East 2nd Avenue. Miller is charged with pointing a gun at another.
Piedmont, AL – As an update to our original article the Piedmont Police Department has released the following update: On May 20, 2022 at approximately 4:46pm the Piedmont Police Department was dispatched to a vehicle crash involving a white F250 Super duty truck hitting a vehicle, pedestrian on a bicycle, and then crashed into Noble Bank […]
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – Rossville Police are asking for the public’s help to catch a suspected Child Molester. They say from Rossville had been indicted for molesting multiple victims last August. But Superior Court Judge Don Thompson gave him bail as long as he wore a monitoring device.
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, around 5 a.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to 303 Lennox Circle regarding a domestic disturbance. After arriving at the scene, officers spoke with the victim. The victim explained she was involved in a dispute with he boyfriend, Demarrious Freeman. According to the victim, a verbal dispute stemmed from text […]
CANTON, Ga. — A Cartersville man already in jail for a shooting in Cherokee County is now facing more charges. Canton police say they are Timothy Gregory, 29, with firing shots at a Georgia Department of Community Supervision SUV. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
A Cherokee County (Alabama) man was jailed in northwest Georgia after he allegedly “exposed” himself at a Walmart store. Garbiel Lance Moore, age 31 of Cedar Bluff, was arrested around 8:00pm Thursday at the West Rome Walmart and charged with Public Indecency – after exposing himself, and reportedly wearing a sexual device in public.
Rome Police responded to a residence on Billy Pyle Road Tuesday night after there were reports of multiple shots fired. According to the Rome Police report, a man at the residence told officers that a Volkswagen Jetta, with three or four males inside, began to follow his vehicle after he got off work.
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, around 9:35 a.m., LaGrange Police Department Patrol Officers responded to a 911 call concerning a burglary at a residence located at 1304 Juniper St. in LaGrange, Georgia. With assistance from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, LaGrange Patrol Officers responded to the area and found the suspect, who attempted to […]
Find someone asleep in a vehicle in your driveway? It’s better to call the cops and let them deal with it. Peachtree City police reports noted that an officer on May 13 at approximately 7:50 p.m. responded to a Raintree Bend residence off South Peachtree Parkway in reference to a person asleep behind the wheel in the homeowner’s driveway, according to police reports.
Michele Leigh Morris, 42 of Lindale, was arrested after a violent altercation at a hoe on Dewberry Lane. Reports said that Morris violently broke a window, dryer vent and exhaust vent to the home. She then proceeded to hit the victim’s chest, while placing her in fear of receiving further injury.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. said on Friday that a Marietta man convicted of raping a 6-year-old at his home in 2020 will serve life plus 25 years in prison for the crime. Jamal Adams, 27, was found guilty on all counts, including...
Diego Alvarez, 29 of Dalton, was booked into the Floyd County Jail after he allegedly hit his girlfriend in the head with bottle during a dispute at her home on Kirkwood Street in Rome. Police said that after Alvarez smashed the bottle over the victim’s head he shoved her through...
