Violent Altercation Gets Woman Arrested

Piedmont, AL – As an update to our original article the Piedmont Police Department has released the following update: On May 20, 2022 at approximately 4:46pm the Piedmont Police Department was dispatched to a vehicle crash involving a white F250 Super duty truck hitting a vehicle, pedestrian on a bicycle, and then crashed into Noble Bank […]
Dawson Lee Miller, 21 of Lindale, was arrested this week when he allegedly pulled a gun on another person while inside a vehicle. The incident occurred near the intersection of Riverbend Drive and East 2nd Avenue. Miller is charged with pointing a gun at another.
CANTON, Ga. — A Cartersville man already in jail for a shooting in Cherokee County is now facing more charges. Canton police say they are Timothy Gregory, 29, with firing shots at a Georgia Department of Community Supervision SUV. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Jessica Renee Daniels, 34 of Rome, was arrested at the East Rome Walmart after attacking a man in a wheelchair. Reports said that an officer observed Daniels repeatedly kicking the victim while acting violent toward other customers. Officers added that while taking Daniels into custody she grabbed his left wrist...
A 2-year-old boy suffered serious head injuries when he fell from a moving vehicle in northern Habersham County. According to state troopers, the child fell from a Toyota Tacoma driven by 37-year-old Sarah Ernst. They identified the passengers in the vehicle as Elias and Amundsen Ernst. GSP did not specify the name of the injured child but says paramedics airlifted him to Scottish Rite Medical Center in Atlanta with serious head injuries.
Rachael Elrod, age 31 of Gadsden – Failure to Appear on three pior accounts of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance;. Audrey Welden, age 31 (No Address Listed) – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle;. and. Justin Harvey, age 27 of Cartersville, Georgia – Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police have arrested a suspected gunman accused of shooting and killing a tow truck business operator while teaching a new driver. Victor Richardson, 25, was wanted in connection to the shooting death of Christopher Harrold at the Chevron gas station on Memorial Drive. "It's...
ATLANTA - Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man in his 60s in northwest Atlanta near an nightclub. Police found an unidentified man dead in the road at 351 Oliver Street. Police investigated near Kathryn Johnson Memorial Park, across the street from the Marquette Restaurant & Lounge parking...
Andrew Elijahray Curtis, 23 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he held a woman to the ground and beat her in the face. Reports added that the victim suffered visible injuries and bleeding from the attack. The incident occurred back on May 12th at a home on...
Rome Police responded to a residence on Billy Pyle Road Tuesday night after there were reports of multiple shots fired. According to the Rome Police report, a man at the residence told officers that a Volkswagen Jetta, with three or four males inside, began to follow his vehicle after he got off work.
Find someone asleep in a vehicle in your driveway? It’s better to call the cops and let them deal with it. Peachtree City police reports noted that an officer on May 13 at approximately 7:50 p.m. responded to a Raintree Bend residence off South Peachtree Parkway in reference to a person asleep behind the wheel in the homeowner’s driveway, according to police reports.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A manhunt for the man accused of killing a DeKalb County pastor and then abandoning her body inside a van along a narrow, rural roadway has ended with his arrest, investigators said. DeKalb County police said at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, officers arrived to the 1600 block...
Jennifer Echols, age 35 of Aragon, Georgia – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia;. Justin Jeanette, 38 of Piedmont – Alias Writ of Arrest;. Tyler Coleman, age 29 of Centre – Failure to Appear on a prior Drivers License Violation;. and. James Bostick, age 49...
A Summerville, Georgia family is seeking assistance from the public in finding a man who has been missing for several days. Family members state Clifford Bailey left his residence around 7:15am Wednesday – without any personal effects and hasn’t been seen since. If you have any information on where he might be – call either Summerville Police, at (706) 859-0912 or the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 857-3411.
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Calhoun County are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead Friday evening. According to Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown, a truck driver struck a bicyclist before crashing into the NobleBank & Trust in Piedmont. The victim was later identified as Thomas Wayne Bennefield, 27. No other information […]
