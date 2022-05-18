Violent Altercation Gets Woman Arrested

A 2-year-old boy suffered serious head injuries when he fell from a moving vehicle in northern Habersham County. According to state troopers, the child fell from a Toyota Tacoma driven by 37-year-old Sarah Ernst. They identified the passengers in the vehicle as Elias and Amundsen Ernst. GSP did not specify the name of the injured child but says paramedics airlifted him to Scottish Rite Medical Center in Atlanta with serious head injuries.

HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO