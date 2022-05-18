Arrests made following theft of electric bike

Three people, including a juvenile, have been arrested in connection with a robbery that happened last month in the town of Moravia. Police believe the victim had been lured to Fire Lane One on April 11th and was physically assaulted and had items belonging to him stolen. During the investigation, officers determined that 32-year-old Brittany Ludwig and 21-year-old Trent Goodrich, of Wolcott, along with the unidentified juvenile were the suspects.

