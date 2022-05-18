Man Jailed After Threats to Murder a Woman

Piedmont, AL – As an update to our original article the Piedmont Police Department has released the following update: On May 20, 2022 at approximately 4:46pm the Piedmont Police Department was dispatched to a vehicle crash involving a white F250 Super duty truck hitting a vehicle, pedestrian on a bicycle, and then crashed into Noble Bank […]
Andrew Elijahray Curtis, 23 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he held a woman to the ground and beat her in the face. Reports added that the victim suffered visible injuries and bleeding from the attack. The incident occurred back on May 12th at a home on...
Dawson Lee Miller, 21 of Lindale, was arrested this week when he allegedly pulled a gun on another person while inside a vehicle. The incident occurred near the intersection of Riverbend Drive and East 2nd Avenue. Miller is charged with pointing a gun at another.
Jessica Renee Daniels, 34 of Rome, was arrested at the East Rome Walmart after attacking a man in a wheelchair. Reports said that an officer observed Daniels repeatedly kicking the victim while acting violent toward other customers. Officers added that while taking Daniels into custody she grabbed his left wrist...
CANTON, Ga. — A Cartersville man already in jail for a shooting in Cherokee County is now facing more charges. Canton police say they are charging Timothy Gregory, 29, with firing shots at a Georgia Department of Community Supervision SUV. Officers say they received calls earlier this month about...
Rachael Elrod, age 31 of Gadsden – Failure to Appear on three pior accounts of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance;. Audrey Welden, age 31 (No Address Listed) – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle;. and. Justin Harvey, age 27 of Cartersville, Georgia – Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and...
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The trial of a disgraced former Cobb County attorney who is accused of killing his own mother has been delayed yet again. Richard Merritt was charged of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony. DeKalb County...
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — A Walker County man with multiple child molestation charges is wanted for contempt of court, interfering with an electronic monitoring device, and damage to property, the Rossville Police Department says. 67-year-old Dennis Dewayne Dockery of Rossville, Georgia was arrested for multiple counts of child molestation in...
MABLETON, Ga. — A man is dead after he was found in a garage after an incident with Cobb County police, Chief Stuart Vanhoozer said. Here’s what we know: Cobb County police responded to a residence in the 4400 block of Hicks Road in Mableton, just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A manhunt for the man accused of killing a DeKalb County pastor and then abandoning her body inside a van along a narrow, rural roadway has ended with his arrest, investigators said. DeKalb County police said at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, officers arrived to the 1600 block...
Michele Leigh Morris, 42 of Lindale, was arrested after a violent altercation at a hoe on Dewberry Lane. Reports said that Morris violently broke a window, dryer vent and exhaust vent to the home. She then proceeded to hit the victim’s chest, while placing her in fear of receiving further injury.
Jennifer Echols, age 35 of Aragon, Georgia – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia;. Justin Jeanette, 38 of Piedmont – Alias Writ of Arrest;. Tyler Coleman, age 29 of Centre – Failure to Appear on a prior Drivers License Violation;. and. James Bostick, age 49...
Maudie Louise Williams, 47 of Rome, was arrested for attacking two older women at a home on Shorter Avenue. Reports said that Williams threw an ashtray at a woman and then kicked another in the hip. Williams is charged with simple assault and simple battery.
A Summerville, Georgia family is seeking assistance from the public in finding a man who has been missing for several days. Family members state Clifford Bailey left his residence around 7:15am Wednesday – without any personal effects and hasn’t been seen since. If you have any information on where he might be – call either Summerville Police, at (706) 859-0912 or the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 857-3411.
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A grand jury in Bradley County has employee of the United Christian Academy school in Cleveland on aggravated statutory rape charges. Deputies arrested 29-year-old Amber Paige Green on Thursday, according to a release from the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). BCSO says on Monday, detective responded...
Rome Police responded to a residence on Billy Pyle Road Tuesday night after there were reports of multiple shots fired. According to the Rome Police report, a man at the residence told officers that a Volkswagen Jetta, with three or four males inside, began to follow his vehicle after he got off work.
