Man Jailed After Threats to Murder a Woman

A Summerville, Georgia family is seeking assistance from the public in finding a man who has been missing for several days. Family members state Clifford Bailey left his residence around 7:15am Wednesday – without any personal effects and hasn’t been seen since. If you have any information on where he might be – call either Summerville Police, at (706) 859-0912 or the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 857-3411.

SUMMERVILLE, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO