Tigers Football Insider: Who are the potential offensive starters?

By Frank Bonner II
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

Welcome back to the Tigers Football Insider, where we bring you the latest news and analysis from The Daily Memphian’s Frank Bonner II, Geoff Calkins and John Martin each week.

Last week, we looked at the potential defensive starters for the Tigers this upcoming season. Now, it’s time to take an educated guess at what the offense will look like.

Quarterback

  • Seth Henigan

The position battle ended when Grant Gunnell decided to transfer. With Gunnell at North Texas, there is no doubt that Henigan will be the starting quarterback moving forward.

Running back

  • Brandon Thomas
  • Jevyon Ducker

Memphis has an abundance of running backs to choose from. I expect the Tigers to use multiple backs while Thomas and Ducker are the two most likely to shoulder the bulk of the carries.

Offensive line

  • Jonah Gambill
  • Austin Myers
  • Matt Dale
  • Jacob Likes
  • Devontae Dobbs

The offensive line had some injury issues last season. It should have a much better year if this group can stay healthy.

Receiver

  • Javon Ivory
  • Eddie Lewis
  • Joseph Scates

With Calvin Austin III gone, the Tigers are going to need some guys in the receiving group to step up. Javon Ivory and Eddie Lewis are expected to have high production this season. Joseph Scates transferred from Iowa State, and I expect him to have an immediate impact.

Tight End

  • Caden Prieskorn

It will be interesting to see if the tight end position changes as the season goes along. Former Tiger Sean Dykes was a big part of the passing game as a tight end and we’ll see if Memphis can keep that same type of production from that position. The coaching staff brought in junior college transfer Anthony Landphere, but Prieskorn has the experience appearing in all 12 games last year and totaling four catches for 46 yards.

More from your Insider:

Memphis announces renovation plan for Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

The renovation is expected to cost between $150 million and $200 million.

U of M leadership describe goals, plans for Liberty Bowl renovation

The University of Memphis explored the idea of creating a new stadium, but research indicated it made more sense to renovate the one it already has.

Calkins: The stadium renovations look totally cool. But will they get Memphis where it needs to go?

Make no mistake, Memphis is partnering with the city in a “transformational renovation” of Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in order to get to a better conference. Will it work?

Former Tigers quarterback reportedly commits to North Texas

Grant Gunnell will revisit Memphis when the Tigers host North Texas on Sept. 24.

The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

