Tigers Football Insider: Who are the potential offensive starters?

Welcome back to the Tigers Football Insider, where we bring you the latest news and analysis from The Daily Memphian’s Frank Bonner II, Geoff Calkins and John Martin each week.

Last week, we looked at the potential defensive starters for the Tigers this upcoming season. Now, it’s time to take an educated guess at what the offense will look like.

Quarterback

Seth Henigan

The position battle ended when Grant Gunnell decided to transfer. With Gunnell at North Texas, there is no doubt that Henigan will be the starting quarterback moving forward.

Running back

Brandon Thomas

Jevyon Ducker

Memphis has an abundance of running backs to choose from. I expect the Tigers to use multiple backs while Thomas and Ducker are the two most likely to shoulder the bulk of the carries.

Offensive line

Jonah Gambill

Austin Myers

Matt Dale

Jacob Likes

Devontae Dobbs

The offensive line had some injury issues last season. It should have a much better year if this group can stay healthy.

Receiver

Javon Ivory

Eddie Lewis

Joseph Scates

With Calvin Austin III gone, the Tigers are going to need some guys in the receiving group to step up. Javon Ivory and Eddie Lewis are expected to have high production this season. Joseph Scates transferred from Iowa State, and I expect him to have an immediate impact.

Tight End

Caden Prieskorn

It will be interesting to see if the tight end position changes as the season goes along. Former Tiger Sean Dykes was a big part of the passing game as a tight end and we’ll see if Memphis can keep that same type of production from that position. The coaching staff brought in junior college transfer Anthony Landphere, but Prieskorn has the experience appearing in all 12 games last year and totaling four catches for 46 yards.

