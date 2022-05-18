ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, VA

Louise Norcutt Wooding

chathamstartribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouise Norcutt Wooding, 92, of Chatham, died Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Autumn Care of Altavista. Born February 11, 1930 in Pittsylvania County, she was a daughter of the late Gary Lee Norcutt and Minnie Creasy Norcutt. She was predeceased by one granddaughter, Brandy Leigh Barker;...

www.chathamstartribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
chathamstartribune.com

Volunteer of the Week

Daniel Gillespie is a career EMT at Gretna Fire and Rescue. He also volunteers in fire and rescue at the Cool Branch and on the fire side at Gretna. Gillespie has volunteered for eight years. His brother was a volunteer, so Gillespie gave it a try and fell in love with it and started taking classes. His duties involve running EMS calls, keeping up with fire apparatuses, and responding to fires and car wrecks. His most memorable call was when a dog fell into a well. Daniel and his team had to come up with a rescue plan, which involved Daniel going down approximately 100 feet to save the animal. “It is tough balancing station life and home life, but I enjoy going helping my community and I have great partners," he said. Interested in volunteering? Let us know: pittsylvaniacountyva.gov/volunteer.
GRETNA, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Sterling Photography offers modern techniques and talent

Sterling Photography, aka SINC, in nearby Milton, has come full circle in the 25 years of its existence. Owner Pat Bullock took time from a hectic schedule to tell the story of his successful small enterprise. Commercial photography is a constant, demanding, hands-on business with plenty of multi-tasking and long hours behind the lens.
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Deputies recognized for commendable acts

Three Danville Sheriff’s Office Deputies were recently recognized for their commendable actions. •Last fall, Master Deputy Richard Simmons was operating a Sheriff’s Office vehicle with an inmate in custody and avoided being struck by a motorist who ran a red light. The motorist struck another vehicle and flipped two times at the intersection of River Street and the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge. MD Simmons assisted getting a motorist out of a vehicle and prevented an additional crash by securing the vehicle.
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Explosion in Hurt fire injures firefighter

An explosion in a house fire in Hurt injured two firefighters on Friday. The Hurt Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call for the fire at 6:42 p.m. and arrived to find the single-story home ablaze, with heavy fire visible on two sides. The Hurt VFD reports that “approximately 15 minutes into the incident, there was an explosion inside the residence coming from multiple oxygen tanks that were stored inside the home, which resulted in the injury of two Hurt Fire Department firefighters. Both firefighters went to a local hospital as a result of the explosion.”
HURT, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gretna, VA
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Chatham, VA
County
Pittsylvania County, VA
City
Blairs, VA
City
Altavista, VA
chathamstartribune.com

FFA banquet; three years in one night

The Chatham High School FFA hosted a busy banquet May 4, as the club presented awards that spanned the past three years — a delay caused by the pandemic. New officers were selected, with Cody Scarce as president, Holden Mills as vice president, Rebecca Shields as secretary, Mary Spain as reporter, Grace Stowe as treasurer and Nathan Parris as sentinel.
CHATHAM, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Dress code changes considered

Pittsylvania County School Board member Kelly Merricks is looking to revise the school’s dress code to make it more gender neutral. At the May 10 School Board meeting, Merricks said she submitted a new dress code to Chairman Calvin Doss as well as Pittsylvania County schools superintendent Dr. Mark Jones.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Hot bats lift Lady ‘Cats to 14-2 record

The Dan River varsity softball team is having one of its most prolific batting seasons as they are 14-2, outscoring their opponents 191-11 in the process. The Wildcats have amassed 191 runs scored, 188 hits, 170 RBIs, and 29 home runs – all are likely new program records. Of the 10 players on the team, seven have gone yard with junior Grayson Snead leading the team with nine home runs. Currently, the Lady Wildcats are ranked fourth in Class 2 according to MaxPreps and they added two more wins with home victories over Patrick County and Gretna.
RINGGOLD, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Roach
Person
Larry Owen
Person
Danny Barker
chathamstartribune.com

Board now opts for national administrator search

After months of looking locally for a new county administrator, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday switched gears and has agreed to begin a national search for a suitable candidate. The vote was unanimous, breaking the 4-3 voting block that had emerged since January. The search for a...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Overlooked properties are legitimate

Random sampling has revealed that there are legitimate Pittsylvania County properties that were not on the property record card, which is used for taxing purposes, according to Assistant County Administrator Dave Arnold during a presentation to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday afternoon. Arnold explained that the properties were identified through...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Candidates line up early for Danville City Council election

Two incumbents and two newcomers are already certified on this year’s Danville City Council ballot. And it sounds like the other two incumbents are ready to join them. Four current members’ terms expire this year, in what will be the first-ever November City Council election. In 2021, the Virginia General Assembly passed a law requiring localities to hold municipal elections in November. Danville’s City Council elections had traditionally been held on the first Tuesday in May in even-numbered years.
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Abbott: Formula production could resume in two weeks

The shelves that normally hold baby formula were empty Sunday at a Danville Food Lion, an indication that the ongoing nationwide shortage of milk formula continues. The Food Lion in Chatham on Monday had a few cans of Similac, but supply was definitely down. The shortage is partially attributed to...
CHATHAM, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy