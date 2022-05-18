Louise Norcutt Wooding

Daniel Gillespie is a career EMT at Gretna Fire and Rescue. He also volunteers in fire and rescue at the Cool Branch and on the fire side at Gretna. Gillespie has volunteered for eight years. His brother was a volunteer, so Gillespie gave it a try and fell in love with it and started taking classes. His duties involve running EMS calls, keeping up with fire apparatuses, and responding to fires and car wrecks. His most memorable call was when a dog fell into a well. Daniel and his team had to come up with a rescue plan, which involved Daniel going down approximately 100 feet to save the animal. “It is tough balancing station life and home life, but I enjoy going helping my community and I have great partners," he said. Interested in volunteering? Let us know: pittsylvaniacountyva.gov/volunteer.

GRETNA, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO