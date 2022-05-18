ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Being Jamie Dimon just became less fun

By John Foley
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRxgr_0fiH6et000

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Jamie Dimon can boast a number of superlatives: he runs the largest U.S. bank, JPMorgan, with the biggest profit among its peers. He’s the longest serving chief executive on Wall Street, too. Now he also has a less edifying achievement to add to the collection: worst shareholder pay rebuke in at least a decade.

Over two-thirds of the $360 billion bank’s investors rejected his executive pay package at its annual meeting on Tuesday. Central to the vote was a $34.5 million award for Dimon, served with options worth around $50 million at the time of their announcement last July. Mostly, the vote is theater. Dimon doesn’t have to give his windfall back, and the bulk of it doesn’t arrive for years. Shareholders also re-elected the whole board, including Dimon, so it’s not like they want him gone.

Still, the result might be humbling. It’s not just that it’s unusual for JPMorgan, which has passed the “say on pay” test with flying colors every year since 2011, when Proxy Monitor started tallying. It’s also the worst result on Wall Street in living memory. Even Citigroup’s former boss Vikram Pandit got 45% support for his pay package in 2012, a few months before he was ousted. Of the nearly 3,000 say-on-pay votes counted by Proxy Monitor for Fortune 250 companies, only 15 have scored worse than JPMorgan just did.

All may be forgiven at JPMorgan’s investor day on May 23, if Dimon says he’s sticking by his previously announced target of a 17% return on tangible equity over the next couple of years. He might also restore confidence in JPMorgan’s capital spending plans, which, among other things, have contributed to a 25% share-price decline over the past year, more than peers including Morgan Stanley and Bank of America.

Still, Dimon’s exceptionalism is dented by the annual meeting fail. Dimon has freely used his pulpit as the leader of America’s biggest bank, penning lengthy shareholder missives that call for more sanctions on Russia, tighter monetary conditions, better industrial policy and more social responsibility among corporate chieftains, among other things. The opinions might keep coming, but his platform, like JPMorgan itself, is a bit smaller than it was.

Follow @johnsfoley twitter.com/johnsfoley on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Over two-thirds of JPMorgan investors voted to reject the U.S. bank’s executive pay at its annual meeting on May 17. The vote is non-binding, but the 31% support was the lowest JPMorgan has received since 2011, according to Proxy Monitor.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vikram Pandit
Person
Jamie Dimon
FOXBusiness

Worried about a recession? Wells Fargo says to watch for this telltale sign

With the Federal Reserve taking an increasingly hawkish approach to tackling the highest inflation in 40 years, a growing number of Wall Street banks are forecasting an economic recession in coming years. Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America are among the firms predicting an economic downturn within the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citigroup#Jpmorgan#Reuters Breakingviews#Proxy Monitor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says US Is Already In A Recession, Could Last Up To 18 Months Before 'Boom Time Again'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said Monday the U.S. is probably in a recession— and added that it could get worse and last up to a year-and-a-half. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur, who was speaking remotely at an All-In Summit being held in Miami, said recession could lead to misallocation of capital and warned companies should to ensure they have enough reserves.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

442K+
Followers
331K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy