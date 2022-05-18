ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. Mayor Candidate Karen Bass Urges Hollywood Not to Pull Shoots From States Banning Abortion

By Denise Quan
 3 days ago
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass cautioned Hollywood studios and networks to think twice before considering a production boycott of states that ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court in the coming months. “We want to be careful,” the Democrat told TheWrap Tuesday night...

