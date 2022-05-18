ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

S.African central bank eyes digital rand to cut cross-border payment costs

By Rachel Savage
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ixru9_0fiH6Gtg00

LONDON/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A digital rand in South Africa could cut the high cost of cross-border payments for banks but its introduction is still a few years away, a senior central bank official said.

However, regulation of crypto assets is in the offing and might come into force within nine to 15 months, South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Deputy Governor Kuben Naidoo told Reuters in an interview.

It costs 13% of a transaction to remit money from South Africa to another country, more than double the average of the Group of 20 (G20) leading global economies, according to a 2021 World Bank report.

Sending money to South Africa costs 6.2%.

Some countries are planning to introduce e-versions of traditional currency, known as central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and are studying how the underlying technology could be used.

China’s digital yuan project is the most advanced among large economies, though central banks from the euro zone to the United States are in varying stages of research into CBDCs.

Last year, Nigeria’s central bank introduced an eNaira for use by ordinary citizens.

South Africa has conducted small-scale experiments with a wholesale CBDC and participated in a cross-border pilot with the central banks of Malaysia, Australia and Singapore.

The next stage is for regulators to test the digital rand at a bigger scale and develop rules for its use.

“We’re still learning, we’re still experimenting,” Naidoo said.

Meanwhile, Naidoo said the South African Reserve Bank wants regulation of crypto assets to prevent theft, money laundering and undermining of monetary policy and hopes it will be in place in the next 15 months.

“If crypto assets were to become a very ubiquitous currency, you could undermine the authority of the central bank,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The $1 trillion crypto collapse is crippling digital coin bulls. But the rest of us will hardly notice, says Goldman Sachs

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. By now, investors have a pretty good idea that crypto currencies are a lousy hedge against inflation. Nor has crypto proved to be much of a safe haven in times of stock market tumult, central bank tightening, war, an energy crisis, a food crisis, global supply chain snarls, or a pandemic.
MARKETS
itechpost.com

Largest Corporate Bitcoin Holder MicroStrategy Becomes Another Casualty in Bitcoin Crash

MicroStrategy, the world's largest corporate bitcoin holder, suffered a pretty big loss on Monday when the price of bitcoin fell below its average purchase price of $30,700. MicroStrategy went under when the red candle on the BTC/USD chart caused the price to drop below $30,700, which is the average price it paid for all of its more than 129,000 bitcoins. TradingView data shows that Bitcoin fell to its lowest at $30,331 on Monday.
STOCKS
PC Gamer

El Salvador's bitcoin experiment is looking like a disaster

The country of El Salvador, which adopted bitcoin as legal tender late last year, is in serious danger of defaulting on its debt to international financiers within the next several years due to the ongoing collapse of the cryptocurrency market, as reported by El País and Bloomberg. El Salvador's...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Asset#Cen#Web3#S African Central Bank#Digital Rand#Digital Yuan#Enaira#Cbdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
Country
Malaysia
Country
South Africa
Country
Singapore
Country
China
NewsBreak
World Bank
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Terra ecosystem completely unraveled last week, taking much of the cryptocurrency market down with it. Its algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) crashed far below its $1 peg, and its sister token Luna collapsed to nearly zero.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

442K+
Followers
331K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy