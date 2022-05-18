ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Pete PD's mental health CALL program decreased suicides by 17%

By Michael Paluska
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32DTeh_0fiH6AbK00

Launched in Feb. 2021, the Community Assistance and Life Liaison program (CALL) is seeing results in helping people in crisis.

The initiative started as a pilot program where social workers and mental health professionals would respond to non-violent and non-criminal calls for service and not the police. The initiative is one of the most significant changes in the country for how law enforcement protects their community.

ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska was the first reporter to exclusively ride along with CALL navigators a few weeks into the new program.

The CALL program responds to calls such as disorderly intoxication, drug overdose, behavioral health crisis, suicide intervention, truancy, homeless complaints, and neighborhood disputes.

"We have had clients that have referred to the call team as a bright spot, and in a crisis situation, and a game-changer for their mental health recovery," Megan McGee, a Special Projects Manager at the St. Petersburg Police Department, said.

The program is a Gulf Coast JFCS–led program in partnership with St. Petersburg Police Department.

The CALL program responds to calls such as disorderly intoxication, drug overdose, behavioral health crisis, suicide intervention, truancy, homeless complaints, and neighborhood disputes.

At the beginning of the pilot, navigators teamed up with police for training in safety and situational awareness. Today, more than 95% of all non-violent 911 calls are handled by navigators.

"The CALL team has absolutely changed the way we respond to mental health concerns in the city of St. Petersburg. It is a way to appropriately respond to mental health concerns," McGee said. "It de-stigmatizes mental health and mental illness because we are sending mental health professionals to these types of calls instead of police, and we are diverting those calls from a law enforcement response."

Paluska went back out with navigators to see how the program operated a year later. We were with Bill Li as he responded to a woman at the police department complaining about tracking devices installed in her neck. But, when I tried to help calm her down, she refused help.

"She's experiencing an episode where she thinks she's actively believing those chips in her neck," Li said.

"And she only wanted to talk to the police officer?" Paluska asked.

"Because she wants to investigate it, she believes a crime has been committed against her," Li explained. "So at this moment, she 100% believes that she needs an investigation about what's going on. So she just wants to talk to the police. And I just gave her a card, and I told her, don't hesitate to call us."

The program was renewed for an additional two years. Their success is now becoming a model for agencies nationally and internationally.

"The CALL team has been featured in some national research for the model. One of them is a toolkit from the Vera Institute , and it's basically to allow and provide information for other municipalities to replicate a program like CALL," McGee said.

According to data provided by the police department, suicide calls went up 60% in 2021. However, when the CALL program was implemented, McGee said they saw a 17% decrease in individuals committing suicides from the previous year.

"Suicide threat is the most important part and the ones that we are trying to assess and make sure that they're not at risk of hurting themselves," Li said.

Every month, police tell us CALL responds to an average of 208 live calls and 118 follow-ups and receives between 60-80 referrals. Since the program began, CALL has served over 3,000 people, completed over 5,300 contacts (a combination of live calls, follow-ups, and referrals), and received over 1,000 Officer referrals.

The woman who refused help from Li at the police department called Li about an hour later and asked him for the name of a therapist.

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Donations provide personal care closets for 4 Bay Area schools

Students at four Tampa Bay schools considered high needs will now have their own personal care closet with hygiene products thanks to donations collected by a local non-profit. What You Need To Know. Back in March the non-profit launched the effort to try and help tackle a public health crisis...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Health
Saint Petersburg, FL
Health
maggrand.com

Florida family holds special prom for teen disabled by brain injury

A Florida family worked hard to make sure their disabled daughter’s prom was a special occasion. On Thursday, 18-year-old Alyziah Lopez, of Tampa, rode in style to her high school prom at the Quality Inn and Suites Convention Center in New Port Richey. “I think she’s excited,” said Amy...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Body of missing swimmer found in Johns Pass after drowning, Pinellas County deputies say

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. - Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies said they found the body of a missing swimmer Friday morning after he drowned in Johns Pass on Madeira Beach. Deputies said they responded to Johns Pass Wednesday after they received reports of four people struggling to swim. All four swimmers were about 100 yards west of the swim buoys near Johns Pass, according to PCSO officials.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Deputy Fired after St. Pete Arrest for Alleged DUI

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy has fired a deputy after she was arrested for an alleged DUI earlier this month. The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested 26-year-old Shelby Coniglio after a traffic stop near 4th Street North and 108th Avenue North shortly after 1 a.m. on May 17. Coniglio...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Sheriff: Caretaker kills terminally ill women, then himself

RIVERVIEW, Fla. – Officials say a 64-year-old Florida man whose wife and stepdaughter were terminally ill fatally shot the women and then called 911 before killing himself. The Hillsborough County sheriff said Thomas Schultz told a dispatcher Wednesday morning that the family was “in an impossible situation with no way out.”
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Health Crisis#Behavioral Health#Abc Action News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
10 Tampa Bay

Man was shot repeatedly before body was found in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Hillsborough County. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Pinehurst Drive near Briar Grove Circle. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says multiple shots were fired, striking the man's upper body. Detectives are trying to determine what led up to the homicide and figure out who killed the man.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

HCSO: 3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says three people have been found dead inside a Riverview home, in what they believe is a double murder-suicide. Sheriff Chad Chronister said the suspect, 64-year-old Thomas Schultz, called 911 just after 6 a.m. Wednesday morning and told the dispatcher, "We were just in an impossible situation with no way out."
RIVERVIEW, FL
usf.edu

Two Tampa men sentenced in multimillion-dollar health care fraud scheme

Two Tampa men have been sentenced to prison after being convicted in multimillion-dollar health care fraud scheme. Peter Bolos, 44, was sentenced to 14 years in prison, while Michael Palso, 48, was sentenced to 33 months in prison. Both were also ordered to pay more than $24.6 million dollars each in restitution.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy