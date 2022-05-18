ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Who's No. 1? ESPN Projects Big Orlando Magic Haul in Post-Lottery Mock Draft

By Jeremy Brener
The Magic Insider
The Magic Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cgP7d_0fiH5us100

The Magic have three picks in the upcoming draft, including the No. 1 overall selection.

The Orlando Magic won big Tuesday night after being slated to select first in next month's NBA Draft. It's the first time the Magic have been on the clock to start the draft since 2004.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48jtgi_0fiH5us100

Chet Holmgren

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pNPXa_0fiH5us100

Paolo Banchero

Robert Deutsch/USA Today Sports

Jabari Smith

The Magic currently have three picks in the upcoming draft (Nos. 1, 32 & 35).

With the first pick, the team has a choice between Duke's Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren and Auburn's Jabari Smith. ESPN projects that the Magic will choose the latter of the three.

"The Magic struggled to space the floor effectively last season, and Smith is arguably the most dynamic shooter in the college game, converting 42% of his 3-pointers despite standing 6-foot-10," ESPN said. "He's also a highly versatile defender who plays with outstanding intensity, switching all over the floor with quick feet and impressive energy, giving the Magic the ability to play in a variety of lineup configurations with their many existing pieces."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NJUc1_0fiH5us100

Jamahl Mosley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EdeAu_0fiH5us100

Jamahl Mosley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lmgXV_0fiH5us100

Jamahl Mosley

With the team's other two selections, ESPN has the Magic selecting Colorado State power forward David Roddy and New Zealand Breakers guard Hugo Besson.

Roddy, the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year this past season, averaged 19.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the Rams, leading his team to a 6-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Roddy has not hired an agent yet, meaning he can remain college-eligible if he isn't ready to make the jump to the NBA. Roddy has until June 1 to make a decision on whether he will stay in the draft.

Besson, who hails from France originally, played for R.J. Hampton's old team, the New Zealand Breakers last season. In 25 games with the team, he averaged 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Top 100 Highest-Paid Athletes in World

Comments / 0

