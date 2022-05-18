ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin County, TX

Plano Chamber of Commerce launches Plano United Business as mentorship program for minority-owned small businesses in Collin County

starlocalmedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Plano Chamber of Commerce has launched its newest program, Plano United Business (PUB), a 2-year mentorship program for minority-owned small businesses located in Collin County. This comprehensive program provides opportunities for growth through membership, education, mentorship, and relationship-building. PUB was created through the Plano Chamber’s strategic planning process,...

starlocalmedia.com

starlocalmedia.com

McKinney's Trinity Falls community announces 450 new homes for this year

Amid a turbulent housing market, McKinney's Trinity Falls development is gearing up to continue delivering. Johnson Development Corp. this week confirmed that it will be delivering 450 lots to builders this year for the master planned community. Roughly 200 homes are set to be available in the summer with the rest of the homes expected to be ready in the fall.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

City program offers up to $10K in effort to beautify Plano’s neighborhoods

Registration is now open for Plano residents to apply for the Neighborhood and Vitality Beautification Grant offered by the city. The program offers up to $10,000 in grant funds to registered neighborhood groups within the city, such as homeowners associations, neighborhood associations and crime watch groups. Any groups who apply must be preregistered with the city’s Neighborhood Services Department and must match the amount of funds given through the grant if approved. The program has two grant cycles each year, one in spring and one in fall. The spring cycle is closed, but the fall cycle for applications began May 13. Preapplications are due July 1, and all applications are due Aug. 15, according to the city’s website.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Lewisville city staff presents beginnings of sustainability plan

Lewisville is making efforts toward becoming a more sustainable city. At a Monday City Council work session, Mendie White, Lewisville’s neighborhood services and sustainability manager, said residents highlighted areas like energy, water conservation, equity and inclusiveness, public health, transportation, green space and community education as top priorities for Lewisville’s sustainability plan.
LEWISVILLE, TX
WFAA

This North Texas city is moving to a 4-day work week for some city employees

KELLER, Texas — No work on a Friday? Sign us up!. One North Texas city working to make this a reality. The City of Keller has announced a trial period for a four-day work week for its city employees in certain departments -- including employees at Keller Town Hall, within its municipal services and in the records department of the Keller Police Department.
KELLER, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Here's a look at how Celina's Cajun Fest impacts the city as a whole

Celina’s 10th Annual Cajun Fest was in full swing on May 14, competing with such regional events as the AT&T Bryon Nelson in McKinney and the Frisco Fair in Frisco to draw north Texans in for a round of weekend entertainment. Cajun Fest serves as one of the cornerstone...
CELINA, TX
WFAA

Texas A&M to make over $1 billion investment in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — Part of downtown Fort Worth is about to grow big. City leaders reached out to Texas A&M University about a partnership that's making Cowtown the talk of the country. The Texas A&M University Board of Regents voted to approve a $1.5 billion investment in Fort...
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Discussions continue on road framework plan for east McKinney development

As redevelopment continues to move forward in east McKinney, the city is looking at how to prepare for traffic needs as they come about. Estimates indicate that at full development, the city expects a 150% increase in traffic use in the area of east McKinney that is east of State Highway 5, west of Airport Drive, south of US 380 and north of Standifer Street. In response, the city is looking to develop a roadway framework that can help address development and increased use as it comes down the road.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
garlandjournal.com

Nonprofit, county bringing farmers markets to food desert in Oak Cliff

For Oak Cliff, a nonprofit that works to bring opportunity to the southern Dallas neighborhood, is partnering with the county to host a series of farmers markets every first Saturday of the month to bring fresh produce to the community and support local farmers. This initiative is funded by The...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite pool hours reduced due to lifeguard shortage

Due to a shortage of lifeguards, pool hours will be limited for the summer, the city of Mesquite announced Tuesday. The shortage is a nationwide phenomenon and has affected many area communities across North Texas, including Mesquite. "The shortage started last summer and we were able to hire 26 guards,"...
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney ISD approves name for Elementary School 22

After roughly 16 years, McKinney ISD got the chance to name a new school. On Tuesday, the district board of trustees approved naming Elementary School 22, set to be located in the Trinity Falls development, after Ruth and Harold Frazier. The decision came at the recommendation of the district's school...
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Coppell ISD discusses current and future plans during state of education event

Coppell ISD plans to add new programs including an upstander program to teach students the dangers of being a bystander in a bullying situation. The Coppell Chamber of Commerce, Coppell ISD and Dallas College North Lake held a State of Education event Thursday morning to showcase Coppell High School’s fine arts and athletics departments and to discuss next steps for both CISD and Dallas College as both continue moving forward from the pandemic.
COPPELL, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

BPP Film & Fancy to open in Music City Mall

BPP Film & Fancy is scheduled to open in Music City Mall in July. The business will open with a grand opening event, which has not been scheduled yet. Music City Mall is located in Lewisville at 2401 S. Stemmons Freeway. BPP Film & Fancy will be a photo and selfie studio for cosplay, fashion, film and more.
starlocalmedia.com

Petoskey Plastics expands to McKinney, investing $30 million in new facility

Petoskey Plastics, the environmentally focused recycler and plastic film, bag, and resin manufacturer, will invest $30 million in a new manufacturing facility in McKinney. Petoskey Plastics Chairman and CEO, Paul Keiswetter, said, “This expansion is an exciting one for us. We are greatly increasing our ability to service current customers and adding new opportunities for our growing sustainable product lines, while operating in a highly desirable location with a small-town feel.”
MCKINNEY, TX
KXII.com

The TI Effect: Here comes the (population) boom

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texas Instruments’ decision to break ground on its newest 30-billion-dollar facility in Sherman will have ripple effects for years to come, maybe even reshape Sherman history. There’s still a lot of unknown about how a $30 billion deal will transform Sherman, but one side effect...
SHERMAN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Congrats to the Liberty High School class of 2022: over 160 graduation photos

Frisco ISD hosted a commencement ceremony this afternoon for Liberty High School's class of 2022. The Frisco Enterprise covered all of the pomp and circumstance, and encourages you to see if your favorite graduate is featured below:. If you wish to support the Enterprise with either a subscription or a...
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Invasive Tree-Killing Emerald Ash Borer Found in Dallas County

The invasive emerald ash borer (EAB), which has killed millions of trees across the United States, is now confirmed to be in Dallas County, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. INVASIVE BEETLE FOUND IN DALLAS COUNTY. The forest service said they collected an adult beetle specimen in the Carrollton-Coppell...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

