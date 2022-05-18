Plano Chamber of Commerce launches Plano United Business as mentorship program for minority-owned small businesses in Collin County
The Plano Chamber of Commerce has launched its newest program, Plano United Business (PUB), a 2-year mentorship program for minority-owned small businesses located in Collin County. This comprehensive program provides opportunities for growth through membership, education, mentorship, and relationship-building. PUB was created through the Plano Chamber’s strategic planning process,...starlocalmedia.com
Comments / 0