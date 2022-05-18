ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Dispatcher who reportedly hung up on woman during Buffalo shooting on leave

By Luke Gentile, Social Media Producer
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 911 dispatcher accused of hanging up on a woman who called police from the Tops grocery store Saturday during the Buffalo shooting has been placed on leave. An assistant manager, identified as Latisha, said she heard repeated gunshots but was hung up on after calling 911. "I tried...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 1

Buffalo mass shooting suspect wore hazmat suit to school, claimed he'd stabbed cat

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The 18-year-old accused of allegedly killing 10 people and wounding three others in the Buffalo, New York grocery store shooting on May 14 that officials say is racially motivated wore a hazmat suit to class when his high school returned from its in-person learning pause due to COVID-19, yearbook pictures obtained by Fox News Digital show.
The Family Of The Buffalo Mass Shooting Killer Blames It On COVID-19

Most of us are still trying to understand how a person can have so much hate in their heart to drive over 200 miles to target people, just because of their skin color and zip code. Now, this. Family members of Payton Gendron, the mass murderer who committed the hate crime at the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, are blaming COVID-19 for his horrific crimes. Yes, you read that right. Two of his extended family members spoke out and tried to excuse the heinous, deadly mass shooting on a virus that 82 million other Americans contracted. I haven't heard of one other case where a person got infected with COVID-19 and then picked up an assault rifle and targeted a specific race, with the goal of killing as many people as possible. Maybe I missed that news report.
99.5 / 102.7 THE BOX

CO Suspended For Buffalo Shooting Meme Earned $200K

New York corrections officer Gregory C. Foster II was suspended for mocking Buffalo shooting victims with a meme. He previously earned nearly $200,000. The post CO Suspended For Buffalo Shooting Meme Earned $200K appeared first on NewsOne. The post CO Suspended For Buffalo Shooting Meme Earned $200K appeared first on The Box Richmond - 99.5 / 102.7.
Public Safety
2 On Your Side

Niagara Falls man facing charges after allegedly driving into apartment building, killing resident

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A driver in Niagara Falls has been charged with vehicular manslaughter after driving into an apartment building late Thursday night. According to officials, at 11:25 p.m. a 41-year-old man hit several parked cars in the parking lot of an apartment building on St. John Parkway. He then drove through the wall of an apartment killing a resident inside.
Comments / 0

