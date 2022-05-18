ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Babbitt/Baxter Home getting Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board

By Wyoming Tribune Eagle staff
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r36js_0fiH4QY800

CHEYENNE – A local home dating to 1882 is getting a historic preservation honor from this city.

The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board said Tuesday that it will give the annual LeClerq Jones Award to the owners of the Babbitt/Baxter Home. This will "recognize their efforts to preserve this historic Cheyenne structure."

Cathie Tabor-Douglas from TownSquare Title of Wyoming will get the award, said Lonnie Olson, who works for the city's Planning and Development Office and helps with the preservation board's activities. In a phone interview, Olson noted that this title company is the home's current owner.

There is an open house next Tuesday, from 4 to 6 p.m., at 719 E. 17th St. At that open house, the award will be formally given, Olson told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

Jones, for whom the award is named, was an amateur historian who documented and preserved Cheyenne’s history.

The historic building has a long history. It was built by Col. A.T. Babbitt and designed by his wife, Louise, in Queen Anne style; many of its original features have been preserved. Babbitt was an Army physician and president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association.

In 1889, the home was sold to George Baxter, who had a cattle business and was appointed territorial governor of Wyoming in 1886. He served only 40 days, "resigning over a scandal for which he was later cleared," the preservation board recounted. "He was a delegate to the 1889 Wyoming Constitutional Convention and made an unsuccessful run for governor in 1890."

After changing hands many times, the home was bought in 1932 by Dr. H. L. Goff," the announcement recalled. He operated a medical practice there until he died in 1958.

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Passion And Mayhem — Scooters On Their Second Year In Wyoming Cities

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Loved by some and hated by others, electric scooters are entering their second year in some Wyoming cities. Cheyenne, Casper, and Laramie last summer all changed their ordinances to allow for shared electric scooters on downtown streets. The solar-powered machines zip along roadways at about 15 miles per hour. They charge users’ credit cards per minute via a phone application that activates the scooter upon scanning a QR code on its body.
WYOMING STATE
106.3 Cowboy Country

Cheyenne Drivers, Known For Being Rude, But Are Also Best in Wyoming

The key to being a good driver in Wyoming is to make sure you're a rude driver apparently. Just kidding! That's not even remotely a good quality for anyone on the road. However, as recent as this past fall, Cheyenne drivers were labeled as the 'rudest drivers in Wyoming'. But according to a recent report, drivers in the capital city are also the best in the Cowboy State.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Daily Wyoming Gas Map: Friday, May 20, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The price of gasoline increased by 0.8 cents per gallon on Friday over the previous 24 hours to average $4.27 per gallon. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is up by 6.1 cents per...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
State
Wyoming State
capcity.news

Removal of trees on Vandehei Ave to occur next week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Crews will be removing trees on the north side of Vandehei Avenue next week. This work will begin on Monday, May 23, and crews will be removing trees that have caused damage to pavement and private property. Work is expected to be finished by Friday, May 27, weather permitting.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Eastern Wyoming Paleoindian site confirmed as Americas’ oldest mine

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Archaeological excavations led by Wyoming’s state archaeologist and involving University of Wyoming researchers have confirmed that an ancient mine in eastern Wyoming was used by humans to produce red ocher starting nearly 13,000 years ago. That makes the Powars II site at Sunrise in...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Why Does Wyoming Have An Abraham Lincoln Memorial?

On the drive from Cheyenne to Laramie, visitors to the Gem City of the Plains are often perplexed to discover the wise face of Abraham Lincoln peering down at them. Of course, Abe's presence is normal for us locals and goes unquestioned, but as I drove past him today, I couldn't help but wonder: why does Wyoming have an Abraham Lincoln monument? After all, Wyoming had yet to become a U.S. territory when Lincoln was President; he'd never visited Wyoming - the first President to visit was Grant in 1868, but I digress. As it turns out, the Lincoln Memorial Monument has an interesting history.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Babbitt Baxter Home#Leclerq Jones Award#Townsquare#The Preservation Board#The Wyoming Tribune Eagle#Wyoming Constitutional
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wyoming hit with a cold blast of winter in late May

Snow fell over parts of Wyoming on Friday, as a cold front plunged temperatures across the state. The frigid air hit only 10 days before Memorial Day, the unofficial start of the summer season. It dropped temperatures dramatically: thermometers plunged on Thursday from roughly 80 degrees into the 30s in only hours in Cheyenne, for example.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Don Day: “This Ain’t The Last Snowstorm This Season In Wyoming”

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A snowstorm and cold front expected to hit southeastern Wyoming this weekend probably will not be the final blast of wintry weather for the season, according to Cowboy State Daily Meteorologist Don Day. Day said Memorial Day weekend would have to...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
cowboystatedaily.com

Cheyenne Hit Hard By National Garbage Truck Driver Shortage

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Even though a shortage of garbage truck operators has drivers for Cheyenne’s Public Works Department struggling to make up for the lack of workers, longtime driver Carl Munoz keeps a good attitude about things. Munoz has been working in the...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne artist is honored to have painted the City’s newest boot

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne has welcomed a new installation at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center to its collection of boots. The 8-foot-tall boots grace many parts of the city and are a way to celebrate the history of Cheyenne and the local artists. This boot was painted by Chad...
CHEYENNE, WY
bigfoot99.com

Commissioners unanimously deny permit for proposed green hydrogen plant near Elk Mountain

Green hydrogen is an emerging clean-energy alternative touted as a replacement to fossil fuels. The technology is new and specialized. It produces hydrogen by separating the H from H20. Unlike Wyoming’s abundant supply of wind for turbines, water is a scarce commodity in the arid west. That was the big concern at a packed public meeting a green hydrogen plant that wanted to locate near Elk Mountain.
ELK MOUNTAIN, WY
NBC News

Wyoming senator booed for gender identity remarks at graduation

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis apologized Monday after getting booed and heckled for remarks she made on sexual identity during a University of Wyoming graduation speech. A first-term Republican from deep-red Wyoming, Lummis said in Saturday’s speech in Laramie that human rights are derived from God but...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Newly Opened Appliance Store To Close In Cheyenne

It was just last December that Cheyenne welcomed Sears Hometown Store to the Cheyenne Plaza Shopping Center, but it seems like we'll already be losing the famed appliance store. The liquidation event is going through Thursday, May 19th. If you take a look at their Facebook Page here, you can...
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Tree Removal Along Vandehei Avenue Begins May 23rd

Beginning Monday, May 23rd crews will be removing trees on the north side of Vandehei Ave. that have caused damage to nearby pavement and private property. The removal of these trees for safety concerns was approved at the April 11th City Council Meeting. Work is anticipated to be complete by...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy