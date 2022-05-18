Babbitt/Baxter Home getting Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board

CHEYENNE – A local home dating to 1882 is getting a historic preservation honor from this city.

The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board said Tuesday that it will give the annual LeClerq Jones Award to the owners of the Babbitt/Baxter Home. This will "recognize their efforts to preserve this historic Cheyenne structure."

Cathie Tabor-Douglas from TownSquare Title of Wyoming will get the award, said Lonnie Olson, who works for the city's Planning and Development Office and helps with the preservation board's activities. In a phone interview, Olson noted that this title company is the home's current owner.

There is an open house next Tuesday, from 4 to 6 p.m., at 719 E. 17th St. At that open house, the award will be formally given, Olson told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

Jones, for whom the award is named, was an amateur historian who documented and preserved Cheyenne’s history.

The historic building has a long history. It was built by Col. A.T. Babbitt and designed by his wife, Louise, in Queen Anne style; many of its original features have been preserved. Babbitt was an Army physician and president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association.

In 1889, the home was sold to George Baxter, who had a cattle business and was appointed territorial governor of Wyoming in 1886. He served only 40 days, "resigning over a scandal for which he was later cleared," the preservation board recounted. "He was a delegate to the 1889 Wyoming Constitutional Convention and made an unsuccessful run for governor in 1890."

After changing hands many times, the home was bought in 1932 by Dr. H. L. Goff," the announcement recalled. He operated a medical practice there until he died in 1958.