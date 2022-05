Football runs in the veins of David Bryan Moore also known as “Big Mo.” His football roots go back to his great grandfather, and Moore has done his part to continue the tradition in his family. From playing with a U.S. Marine Corps football team, to coaching youth football and playing semi professionally before coming to Mar Vista High School - Moore has seen all aspects of the sport. As the new head football coach at Mar Vista High School (MVHS,) he is excited about the future, but Moore doesn’t just want to coach the kids. He wants to help them be successful individuals as they move past high school.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO