Hidden away in Coinbase Global's disappointing first-quarter earnings report—in which the U.S.'s largest cryptocurrency exchange reported a quarterly loss of $430 million and a 19% drop in monthly users—is an update on the risks of using Coinbase's service that may come as a surprise to its millions of users.

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO