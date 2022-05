The series is all knotted up in Appleton, as the South Bend Cubs beat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers yesterday afternoon 8-2. After one inning of scoreless ball, the Cubs exploded for four runs in the 2nd inning, 2 in the 4th, and one more in the 5th before the Rattlers finally got on the board in the bottom half of the 5th.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO